40,000 reasons to smile for Our Kids charity

DONATION: Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista with members of Lismore Base Hospital and the Seaton Foundation announcing the donation. (CREDIT: Adam Daunt)

PROMINENT local charity Our Kids has secured one wireless CTG machine for Lismore Base Hospital, thanks to the kindness of the Seaton Foundation.

Last year, Our Kids decided to channel their efforts into fundraising for two new wireless CTG Machines for the Women’s Care Unit at Lismore Base Hospital.

However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the charity to cancel most of their fundraising events and the desired goal seem unattainable.

The Seaton Foundation stepped in with a $40,000 donation to secure one machine and Our Kids is delighted.

“This is an incredible donation, Our Kids would like to thank the directors of the Seaton Foundation for their generous support which will be so beneficial for many families in our region,” Our Kids fundraising coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said.

Belinda Seaton, of the Seaton Foundation, said the foundation was proud to support a local charity which positively impacted the Northern Rivers community.

“We are proud to be supporting Our Kids to assist in changing the lives of people living in our Northern Rivers community,” she said.

The CTG machine is set to be a major help to the Lismore Base Hospital’s Women’s Care Unit.

“It means mothers can be free to move around the birth suite room, in or out of the water as they please, to make their birthing experience both more effective and less painful,” Our Kids founder and local paediatrician, Dr Chris Ingall, said.

“For the baby, it means we have eyes on just how it is handling labour and we can pick up the early signs of distress, making it a much safer experience. I thank the Seaton Foundation Board for choosing to support Our Kids at this moment.

“It certainly helps to keep our babies local and safe.”

For more information on Our Kids see www.ourkids.org.au.