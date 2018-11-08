Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graham Ireland, Joann Hennessy, Grant Pawsey and Scott MacGregor with Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.
Graham Ireland, Joann Hennessy, Grant Pawsey and Scott MacGregor with Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.
News

$40,000 helps to transform popular golf club

8th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLFERS at the Woodburn-Evans Head Golf Club will enjoy much better playing conditions after a $40,000 investment in the course's irrigation.

The club installed new irrigation for three of its fairways, but then ran out of money to complete the work.

Thankfully, Page MP Kevin Hogan came to the rescue.

"They asked me if I could assist them with a grant to allow the next stage of installing irrigation on three more fairways to continue," he said.

"It was great to stand at the club today and see all of its fairways under irrigation.

"Not only will players have a better game of golf, but it will also encourage others to take up the game."

The club's vice-president, Grant Pawsey, said the $40,000 government grant had helped to transform the club.

"Not only will golfers benefit from the better playing conditions, but our use of water is now much more efficient," he said.

golf golf club kevin hogan
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Lifesavers on high alert after Ballina shark attack

    Lifesavers on high alert after Ballina shark attack

    News EXTRA patrols have been put in place and surveillance has been increased after a 2.6m white shark attacked a surfer.

    New crazy bargain shop set to open in Goonellabah

    premium_icon New crazy bargain shop set to open in Goonellabah

    Business "This is the fastest store we've ever opened"

    Man set 'two vicious dogs' on pair before stabbing

    premium_icon Man set 'two vicious dogs' on pair before stabbing

    Crime They came to his Lismore home to chase an old drug debt, court hears

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    News The man opened the door of his car and asked the girl to get in

    Local Partners