$40,000 helps to transform popular golf club

GOLFERS at the Woodburn-Evans Head Golf Club will enjoy much better playing conditions after a $40,000 investment in the course's irrigation.

The club installed new irrigation for three of its fairways, but then ran out of money to complete the work.

Thankfully, Page MP Kevin Hogan came to the rescue.

"They asked me if I could assist them with a grant to allow the next stage of installing irrigation on three more fairways to continue," he said.

"It was great to stand at the club today and see all of its fairways under irrigation.

"Not only will players have a better game of golf, but it will also encourage others to take up the game."

The club's vice-president, Grant Pawsey, said the $40,000 government grant had helped to transform the club.

"Not only will golfers benefit from the better playing conditions, but our use of water is now much more efficient," he said.