$40,000 for Lifeline to support flood victims

A large amount of debris was cleared out onto the streets of Lismore.

AN ADDITIONAL $40,000 will be provided to Lifeline by the NSW Government to support Northern Rivers communities.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian today announced additional funding for crisis support services and suicide prevention for communities affected by the recent North Coast floods.

Ms Berejiklian said Lifeline would be provided with an additional $40,000 to ensure Northern Rivers communities received the on-the-ground support they need to get through this traumatic event.

"The NSW Government stands with the communities of the North Coast and this additional support today will help ensure people get back on the feet as quickly as possible,” Ms Berejiklian said.

"I've been in regular contact with local MPs Thomas George, Geoff Provest and Chris Gulaptis - and they tell me this support for the most vulnerable in the North Coast community will go a long way.

"The floodwaters may have subsided, but the ongoing impact of this disaster has not.”

Lismore MP Thomas George said lifeline is an organisation that literally saves countless lives each and every day of the year.

"This additional support announced today demonstrates the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government's ongoing commitment to seeing the North Coast community get through this disaster stronger than ever,” Mr George said.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said Lifeline will distribute suicide prevention kits and bolster support for crisis support services.

"Rebuilding homes and businesses is one thing, but it's important people pay attention to rebuilding their lives as well,” Mr Provest said.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the disaster declarations have ensured quick progress has been made.

"The support will include reaching out to those who have lost their homes or businesses and those in temporary housing,” Mr Gulaptis said.