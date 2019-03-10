Menu
Jake Brarington and Ayla Vargas excited for the game to begin. Amber Gibson
4000 watch AFL match in Lismore

Amber Gibson
by
10th Mar 2019 4:43 PM
THOUSANDS of Aussie Rules fans roared their approval as the Sydney Swans and the Gold Coast Suns took to the field in a JLT Community Series Game at Oakes Oval yesterday.

10-year-old Suns supporter Magnus Anthony travelled from the Gold Coast with his dad, Mark Anthony and said he's been watching AFL since the age of four and wore a home-made a hat specifically for the day.

"We like coming to all the games if we can. I enjoy all it,” Magnus said.

"We were really excited to come down to Lismore, it's the first time we have seen JLT game here. The drive was easy, the venue looks amazing, we have a shady spot and a few people might stay back and we'll go for a meal and make a day off it.”

Father Steve Barrington who also attended with his son said 'it's awesome to have the game held in Lismore'.

"It's great for the kids and really brings out the game.” Barrington said.

The Swans scored four early goals in the first quarter against the Suns: Jordan Dawson, James Rowbottom, Ben Ronke and Harry Cunningham scoring the goals.

