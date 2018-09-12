Meet Lismore's newest police inspector

YES SIR: Inspector Mark Minehan, in his first week at the Richmond Local Area Command.

LISMORE'S new police inspector Mark Minehan brings with him almost 40 years of experience to the Richmond Local Area Command.

"I look forward to working with the community and addressing the policing issues ... I'll be involved with a fair few of the committees around town formally, and then socially I'll look into working with the service clubs," Insp Minehan said.

The community man began his career in Sydney working at the famous Kings Cross.

"I saw it as an opportunity to improve things for the community ... that's the biggest thing that kept me interested the whole way through," he said.

After working in the busy inner-city area he relocated several times to regional areas around NSW.

"The Moree area, Newcastle, down the Snowy Mountains, then Lithgow, back to Newcastle, Dubbo and now here," he said.

Insp Minehan said he plans to finish his career at the Richmond Command.

One of his proudest moments was being awarded the Australian Police Medal a few years ago which commended him on the work he has done over his career.

Insp Minehan said he's seen many changes in the force over the years but none as great as the introduction of computers.

"Scrutiny is a lot higher now," he said. "In management positions you're able to keep a close eye on what's actually going on in policing ... when it was paper-based it was very hard."

Insp Minehan started his new position on Tuesday.

"Before I was the staff officer to the region commander for the western region, which is based in Dubbo.

"In the region office we only had small staff ... at a guess there's about 190-something here for this command; that's Casino, Ballina, Lismore," he said.

"I've always had a goal of trying to make life as easy as it can be for the police who are in the front line."