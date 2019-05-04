Menu
Lismore Kmart store manager Emily Betts and long-term employee Dianne Smith celebrate the store's 40th year.
After 40 years at Kmart, Dianne has done it all

JASMINE BURKE
4th May 2019 12:00 AM
IF YOU'RE a regular Kmart shopper in Lismore you've probably met the staff member who is all-smiles, Dianne Smith.

In 40 years, Ms Smith has certainly seen many changes at Kmart as one of the longest-serving employees, having been there since the store's inception in 1979.

Kmart itself is celebrating 50 years across the country this year.

ABOVE: More than 20,000 shoppers visited on the opening day of Lismore Square in 1979.
"Innovation has changed, and the technology - we used to have manual pricing where every single thing was priced with a pricing marker," Ms Smith said.

"There were no computers to print anything out so it was all done by hand."

Over her lengthy career Ms Smith said she had just about done every role at the store.

She started off in office work and returns, then invoice office writing out the orders, cash office, laybuy, and floor duties are just some of her roles over the years.

Despite being a long and successful career, Ms Smith 40 years had gone by "really quick" and said she never would have guessed Kmart's success that was to come.

The store had a lot of devoted customers, including 'Kmart mums' who post Kmart-styled rooms and hacks on social media.

"It makes these items a must-have. There's a lot of people out there who absolutely love Kmart and they advertise what a great experience they have with our products which make people want to come and get out items," Ms Smith said.

"At the moment it's air fryers."

Her favourite thing about working for the dynamic business - the regular customers.

"I've made some nice friends from customers. I treat them the way I'd like to be treated.

"You've got to enjoy what you do."

Lismore store manager Emily Betts said the Lismore store has a lot of customers that have been shopping there for the whole time.

"The first Kmart that ever opened in Australia had a supermarket in it at the time. It was your one-stop shop," Ms Betts said.

"There used to be cafes in (store), everyone remembers the old Holly's where you could get your chips and gravy while you shopped.

"15 years ago they took them out and allowed for more space for more product.

"The idea of our stores these days is to split them up into worlds - homeworld, kids world and clothing world...making the shopping experience better and easier."

Kmart Lismore is planned to be getting the same refit early next year.

Ms Betts said Kmart's widespread success could be attributed to the fact staff "puts the customer at the heart of everything (they) do".

"The products are affordable and there's always something for everybody."

