CLOSE CALL: Lady falls from horse at Cabarita beach.
40-year-old lady rescued after falling from horse

Amber Gibson
29th Dec 2018 1:23 PM
A LADY visiting the Northern Rivers with her husband has fallen from a horse while riding at Cabarita Beach.

Duty Operation Manager from the Northern Zone Ambulance Terry Savage said the visitor was conscious when Ambulance arrived.

Savage was dispatched from Cabarita alongside two Paramedics from Kingscliff and a third Intensive Care Paramedic from Tweed Heads.

The patient was treated by paramedics on the scene for neck and chest injuries and taken from the beach to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter at Tweed Coast Raiders Football Ground.

The patient was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition for further scans and treatment.

