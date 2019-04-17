40 things to do these school holidays
1. GYMNASTICS
North Coast Gymnastics, 9 Phyllis St, Lismore on Thursday April 18.
Five to 14 years. 2 hrs $15, 5 hrs $30, all day $45.
6622 3100.
2. THE FARM AT BYRON BAY
The farm has a bunch of farm kids workshops.
- Pigs workshop - April 17, 9.30-12.30pm
- Mini Farmers Program - April 18 & 23, 9am-3pm.
- Seedlings workshop - April 19, 9.30-12.30pm.
- Love the planet workshop - April 22, 9.30-12.30pm.
- Bee workshop - April 24, 9.30-12.30pm.
- Cows workshop - April 26, 9.30-12.30pm.
Details on workshops at thefarm.com.au/kids-workshops
3. MACADAMIA CASTLE
Spend a day behind the scenes in the animal park ... get kids and teenagers out of cyberspace and connected with each other, local native wildlife and the great outdoors!
They have a range of activities on offer:
- Wildlife Guardians - learn about conservation and build a reptile enclosure
- Age: 7-12 years, 9am to 3.30pm (register 8.30am), $75.
- Keeper For a Day - Find out what working in a captive animal facility is all about.
- Age: 12-18 years, 9am to 3.30pm (register 8.30am), $100 per participant.
- Creature Keeper (for NDIS planholders and children with a disability) - a safe experience in small groups designed to build a participant's independence, confidence, skills and knowledge of wildlife. Activities include feeding, handling and grooming animals. From 9am-3.30pm, $150 per workshop.
More information and bookings here.
4. KIDS DIY WORKSHOPS - BUNNINGS
Kids will make fun, creative projects like toolboxes, toy trucks, planter boxes and painting projects. With a different theme every week from garden and woodworking to paint, mosaics and recycled wall art, these workshops are free for children over the age of 5. An adult must accompany all children.
Workshops run every Saturday and Sunday, contact your nearest store for information on what's on.
5. PLAY QUEST LISMORE
Kids Indoor Play Centre. Full Aircon. Open 7 Days a Week.
At 36A Carrington Street Lismore NSW 2480.
6. CIRCUS ARTS HOLIDAY FUN IN BYRON BAY
Leave the kids with Circus Arts for a half or full day to learn exciting new skills such as trapeze, tight wire, juggling, mini tramp, silks, hula hoops and more. School Holidays bookings are open 8-27 April. At 17 Centennial Ct, Byron Bay.
7. PIZZA WORKSHOP
Peppertree Kitchen, 70 Magellan St, Lismore . Saturday April 13 9am-1pm, 02 6622 0180, $55 - lunch included.
8. PEGGY POPART KIDS TOUR
Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, Sunday April 14 11:30am-12:30pm, 02 6627 4600, Free event.
9. MEERKIDS HOLIDAY CAMP
Sport, problem solving, art and crafts at Xavier Catholic College on Tuesday April 23.
8-13yrs. 8.30-4pm, $117.14.
Email active@meerkids.com.au.
10. DUMPLINGS WORKSHOP
Peppertree Kitchen, 70 Magellan St, Lismore 10am-2pm, 02 6622 0180. $55 - lunch included. Tuesday April 16.
11. DECORATE A LIBRARY BAG
Goonellabah Library, Tuesday April 16, 2-3pm, 02 6625 1235. Bookings essential.
12. STORY TIME
Goonellabah Library, Tuesday April 16 10:30am, 02 6625 1235, 2-6 years.
13. KIDS DANCE CLASS
Nimbin Community Dance Studio, Wednesday April 17, 3:30pm-4:20pm, 0400 078 283, $10 per class.
14. MARBLE RUN
Goonellabah Library, Wednesday April 17 10-11am, 02 6625 1235, Bookings essential, ages 5+.
15. HARRY POTTER CRAFT
Lismore Library, Wednesday April 17 2-3pm, 02 6621 2464. Bookings essential.
16. TWEEN EMPOWERMENT WORKSHOP
WildFox Studios, Level 3, 16 Carrington St Lismore, 0409 246 180, Wednesday April 17 9am-4pm, $55. Bookings essential, 8-13 yrs.
17. STORY TIME
Lismore Library, Wednesday April 17 10:30am, 02 6621 2464, 2-6 yrs.
18. EASTER BASKET CRAFT
Mobile Library in Nimbin, Neighbourhood Center, Thursday April 18 11am, 02 6621 2464.
19. GIRL POWER FUN DAY
WildFox Studios 0409 246 180, Thursday April 18 9am-3pm, $40, Bookings essential, 5-12 yrs.
20. RABBIT BOOKMARKS & EASTER CUPS
Lismore Library, Thursday April 18 2-3pm, 02 6621 2464
21. BUNNY BASKETS
Goonellabah Library, Thursday April 18 10:30-11:30am, 02 6625 1235.
22. WOODEN MOBILES
Lismore Library, Tuesday April 23, 10-11am, 02 6621 2464, Bookings essential.
23. STORY STONES
Goonellabah Library, Tuesday April 23 2-3pm, 02 6625 1235, Bookings essential.
25. KIDS DANCE CLASS
Nimbin Community Dance Studio, 81 Cullen St, Nimbin, Wednesday April 24 3:30pm-4:20pm. 0400 078 283. $10 per class.
26. POPPY CRAFT
Lismore Library, Wednesday April 24, 2-3pm, 02 6621 2464.
27. GIRL POWER FUN DAY
WildFox Studios, Level 3, 16 Carrington St Lismore, Wednesday April 24, 9am-3pm, $40. 0409 246 180. Bookings essential, 5-12 yrs.
28. ORIGAMI
Goonellabah Library, Friday April 26, 2-2:45pm. 02 6625 1235, Bookings essential.
29. MAGIC THE GATHERING
Lismore Library, Wednesday April 24, 3-5pm, 02 6621 2464. Bookings essential, 13+.
30. GIRL POWER SLUMBER PARTY
WildFox Studios, Level 3, 16 Carrington St, Lismore, Wednesday April 24, 6pm-9:30am, $55. Bookings essential, 7-12 yrs. 0409 246 180
31. ICE SKATING
Cherry Street Sports, $16-$20, Bookings are essential 6686 2811.
32. FRIENDS OF THE KOALA TOURS
23 Rifle Range Rd, East Lismore. $5. 6621 4664. Certain days.
33. SCHOOL OF ROCK
Hothouse Music, Ballina on April 24 10am-4pm.
$60, 8+yrs.
0422 782 141
34. MOUNTAIN BIKING
Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails, Hambly Road, Goonallabah. Cross country trails.
35. NIMBIN CANDLE FACTORY
Tours of the Nimbin Candle Factory, free, phone 6689 1010.
36. MINIATURE TRAIN RIDES
Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-2pm: Heritage Park miniature train rides, $3.
37. MOVIES
See Ballina Fair Cinemas, BCC Cinemas Lismore, Palace Cinemas Byron Bay timetables.
38. SKATING
Sk8 School Northern Rivers & Gold Coast Skate Park tours, Wednesday April 17, 9.30am-6pm l $100 including transport, lunch & snacks. $100. 6686 5816.
39. KIDS BINGO
Ballina RSL Wednesday April 17, 10-11.45am, 3-12yrs, FREE + dabber & popper . 6681 9500.
40. TENNIS
Tennis Clinic, Ballina Tennis Club, 8.30-1pm (Tue-Thu), $30, daily l 6+yrs, brandon@northernriverstennis.com.