40 things to do these school holidays

There's plenty of school holiday fun on offer this Easter. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

1. GYMNASTICS

North Coast Gymnastics, 9 Phyllis St, Lismore on Thursday April 18.

Five to 14 years. 2 hrs $15, 5 hrs $30, all day $45.

6622 3100.

2. THE FARM AT BYRON BAY

The farm has a bunch of farm kids workshops.

Pigs workshop - April 17, 9.30-12.30pm

Mini Farmers Program - April 18 & 23, 9am-3pm.

Seedlings workshop - April 19, 9.30-12.30pm.

Love the planet workshop - April 22, 9.30-12.30pm.

Bee workshop - April 24, 9.30-12.30pm.

Cows workshop - April 26, 9.30-12.30pm.

Details on workshops at thefarm.com.au/kids-workshops

3. MACADAMIA CASTLE

Spend a day behind the scenes in the animal park ... get kids and teenagers out of cyberspace and connected with each other, local native wildlife and the great outdoors!

They have a range of activities on offer:

Wildlife Guardians - learn about conservation and build a reptile enclosure

- learn about conservation and build a reptile enclosure Age: 7-12 years, 9am to 3.30pm (register 8.30am), $75.

Keeper For a Day - Find out what working in a captive animal facility is all about.

- Find out what working in a captive animal facility is all about. Age: 12-18 years, 9am to 3.30pm (register 8.30am), $100 per participant.

Creature Keeper (for NDIS planholders and children with a disability) - a safe experience in small groups designed to build a participant's independence, confidence, skills and knowledge of wildlife. Activities include feeding, handling and grooming animals. From 9am-3.30pm, $150 per workshop.

More information and bookings here.

4. KIDS DIY WORKSHOPS - BUNNINGS

Kids will make fun, creative projects like toolboxes, toy trucks, planter boxes and painting projects. With a different theme every week from garden and woodworking to paint, mosaics and recycled wall art, these workshops are free for children over the age of 5. An adult must accompany all children.

Workshops run every Saturday and Sunday, contact your nearest store for information on what's on.

5. PLAY QUEST LISMORE

Kids Indoor Play Centre. Full Aircon. Open 7 Days a Week.

At 36A Carrington Street Lismore NSW 2480.

6. CIRCUS ARTS HOLIDAY FUN IN BYRON BAY

Leave the kids with Circus Arts for a half or full day to learn exciting new skills such as trapeze, tight wire, juggling, mini tramp, silks, hula hoops and more. School Holidays bookings are open 8-27 April. At 17 Centennial Ct, Byron Bay.

7. PIZZA WORKSHOP

Peppertree Kitchen, 70 Magellan St, Lismore . Saturday April 13 9am-1pm, 02 6622 0180, $55 - lunch included.

8. PEGGY POPART KIDS TOUR

Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, Sunday April 14 11:30am-12:30pm, 02 6627 4600, Free event.

9. MEERKIDS HOLIDAY CAMP

Sport, problem solving, art and crafts at Xavier Catholic College on Tuesday April 23.

8-13yrs. 8.30-4pm, $117.14.

Email active@meerkids.com.au.

10. DUMPLINGS WORKSHOP

Peppertree Kitchen, 70 Magellan St, Lismore 10am-2pm, 02 6622 0180. $55 - lunch included. Tuesday April 16.

11. DECORATE A LIBRARY BAG

Goonellabah Library, Tuesday April 16, 2-3pm, 02 6625 1235. Bookings essential.

12. STORY TIME

Goonellabah Library, Tuesday April 16 10:30am, 02 6625 1235, 2-6 years.

13. KIDS DANCE CLASS

Nimbin Community Dance Studio, Wednesday April 17, 3:30pm-4:20pm, 0400 078 283, $10 per class.

14. MARBLE RUN

Goonellabah Library, Wednesday April 17 10-11am, 02 6625 1235, Bookings essential, ages 5+.

15. HARRY POTTER CRAFT

Lismore Library, Wednesday April 17 2-3pm, 02 6621 2464. Bookings essential.

16. TWEEN EMPOWERMENT WORKSHOP

WildFox Studios, Level 3, 16 Carrington St Lismore, 0409 246 180, Wednesday April 17 9am-4pm, $55. Bookings essential, 8-13 yrs.

17. STORY TIME

Lismore Library, Wednesday April 17 10:30am, 02 6621 2464, 2-6 yrs.

18. EASTER BASKET CRAFT

Mobile Library in Nimbin, Neighbourhood Center, Thursday April 18 11am, 02 6621 2464.

19. GIRL POWER FUN DAY

WildFox Studios 0409 246 180, Thursday April 18 9am-3pm, $40, Bookings essential, 5-12 yrs.

20. RABBIT BOOKMARKS & EASTER CUPS

Lismore Library, Thursday April 18 2-3pm, 02 6621 2464

21. BUNNY BASKETS

Goonellabah Library, Thursday April 18 10:30-11:30am, 02 6625 1235.

22. WOODEN MOBILES

Lismore Library, Tuesday April 23, 10-11am, 02 6621 2464, Bookings essential.

23. STORY STONES

Goonellabah Library, Tuesday April 23 2-3pm, 02 6625 1235, Bookings essential.

25. KIDS DANCE CLASS

Nimbin Community Dance Studio, 81 Cullen St, Nimbin, Wednesday April 24 3:30pm-4:20pm. 0400 078 283. $10 per class.

26. POPPY CRAFT

Lismore Library, Wednesday April 24, 2-3pm, 02 6621 2464.

27. GIRL POWER FUN DAY

WildFox Studios, Level 3, 16 Carrington St Lismore, Wednesday April 24, 9am-3pm, $40. 0409 246 180. Bookings essential, 5-12 yrs.

28. ORIGAMI

Goonellabah Library, Friday April 26, 2-2:45pm. 02 6625 1235, Bookings essential.

29. MAGIC THE GATHERING

Lismore Library, Wednesday April 24, 3-5pm, 02 6621 2464. Bookings essential, 13+.

30. GIRL POWER SLUMBER PARTY

WildFox Studios, Level 3, 16 Carrington St, Lismore, Wednesday April 24, 6pm-9:30am, $55. Bookings essential, 7-12 yrs. 0409 246 180

31. ICE SKATING

Cherry Street Sports, $16-$20, Bookings are essential 6686 2811.

32. FRIENDS OF THE KOALA TOURS

23 Rifle Range Rd, East Lismore. $5. 6621 4664. Certain days.

33. SCHOOL OF ROCK

Hothouse Music, Ballina on April 24 10am-4pm.

$60, 8+yrs.

0422 782 141

34. MOUNTAIN BIKING

Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails, Hambly Road, Goonallabah. Cross country trails.

35. NIMBIN CANDLE FACTORY

Tours of the Nimbin Candle Factory, free, phone 6689 1010.

36. MINIATURE TRAIN RIDES

Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-2pm: Heritage Park miniature train rides, $3.

37. MOVIES

See Ballina Fair Cinemas, BCC Cinemas Lismore, Palace Cinemas Byron Bay timetables.

38. SKATING

Sk8 School Northern Rivers & Gold Coast Skate Park tours, Wednesday April 17, 9.30am-6pm l $100 including transport, lunch & snacks. $100. 6686 5816.

39. KIDS BINGO

Ballina RSL Wednesday April 17, 10-11.45am, 3-12yrs, FREE + dabber & popper . 6681 9500.

40. TENNIS

Tennis Clinic, Ballina Tennis Club, 8.30-1pm (Tue-Thu), $30, daily l 6+yrs, brandon@northernriverstennis.com.