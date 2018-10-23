40+ events during Jacaranda Festival 2018

Jacaranda Queen candidate Alana Gordon is introduced at the crowning.

Jacaranda Queen candidate Alana Gordon is introduced at the crowning. Adam Hourigan

Friday October 26

JACARANDA FESTIVAL SOUVENIRS AND INFORMATION SHOP

WHEN: 10-3pm daily. Friday 26 of October until Sunday November 4.

WHERE: Grafton Shoppingworld

DETAILS: Your one-stop shop for all Jacaranda Festival souvenirs, information, maps and programs.

BUNNINGS OPEN GARDENS

WHEN: Friday 26 of October until Sunday November 4.

DETAILS: Beautiful private and commercial gardens will be open to the public



Private Gardens

Annette's Garden - Scott Baker

17 Edgecombe Avenue, Junction Hill

$2 entry

Water features and a large number of rare and unusual plants

Helen Redman

80 Arthur Street, Grafton

Old fashion plants with quirky aspects

Glenda and Glenn Pummeroy

343 Dinjerra Road, Glenugie

Well-groomed property on 10 acres including natives, deciduous trees and garden beds.

Goodwood - Cheryl Sillis

52 Exchange Drive, Waterview Heights

Bush garden set on five acres

Geoff and Fran Hiatt

18 McHugh Street, Grafton

Lush green garden set near the river



Institution Gardens

Grafton District Golf Club

425 Fitzroy Street, Grafton

Gorgeous gardens set on one of Grafton's best golf courses

Schaffer House

190 Fitzroy Street, Grafton

Diverse town garden in the heart of Grafton

Southgate Community Hall Garden

School Lane, Southgate

Country garden featuring trees surrounded by a vibrant display of flowers

GRAFTON STREET O

WHEN: 5 to 5.45/6.30pm close

WHERE: Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: Armed with a map and clue sheet, you have 45 minutes to get as many points as you can. It's a great way to explore the streets of Grafton. Street-O will help you discover areas and landmarks of Grafton that you didn't know existed. All levels of age and abilities catered for. $2 per person. For more information e-mail graftonstreetO@gmail.com or contact Gavin on 0467 819 769.

Grafton Street-O coordinator Gavin Rayward explains the rules and concepts of street orienteering to participants at Memorial Park on 6th November, 2015.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

Saturday October 27

DAILY EXAMINER JACARANDA SPOT IT COMPETITION

WHEN: Begins 27 October and ends November 1

WHERE: Grafton, Ulmarra, South Grafton CBD

DETAILS: Any shop with a "spot it" arrow has an item in the window display that does not belong. Can you spot it? There are great prizes up for grabs if you do. Entry forms available from the Daily Examiner office, Jacaranda Festival office, Jacaranda Festival website and the Jacaranda Souvenir shop.

SCHAEFFER HOUSE MUSEUM

WHEN: 10am to 4pm daily. Saturday October 27 until Novermber 4.

WHERE: 190 Fitzroy Street, Grafton.

DETAILS: At Schaeffer House Museum you will be surrounded by perfumed floral gardens, and immersed in the history of one of the most interesting homes in the Clarence River District. Adults $5 and Children $2. Visit the Clarence River Historical Society website or call 02 6642 5212 for more information.

Schaeffer House, once the home of Grafton's first city architect, is now a museum run by the Clarence River Historical Society Inc. BELINDA SCOTT.

BENDIGO BANK JACARANDA CHILDREN'S MORNING

WHEN: 9am to 1pm. Saturday 27 October.

WHERE: Market Square Grafton

DETAILS: Recycle that amazing Book Week costume and come dressed as your favourite character for a morning of children's entertainment, craft adn activities. See thw inners of the Bendigo Bnk Beautiful Baby Competition and see the 2018 Flower Girl, Page Boy, Party Prince and Princess crowned. Gold Coin donation.

Did we capture you at the Jacaranda Festival Children's Morning? Jenna Thompson

PARADE OF YOUTH AND BANNER COMPETITION

WHEN: 9am to 1pm. Saturday 27 October.

WHERE: Market Square Grafton

DETAILS: A parade of youth from schools and community groups across the Clarence Valley proudly carrying banners they have designed in response to this years theme Jacaranda Avenue. Gold Coin donation. More information visit the Jacaranda Festival website or contact Pauline on 0419 986 554.

2nd Place in the Banner Competition at the jacaranda Parade of Youth

SECRETS OF PORTRAITURE- CLAY, PAPER AND PAINT

WHEN: 9.30am-3.30pm. Saturday 27 October until November 4.

WHERE: Various Locations.

DETAILS: Secrets of Portraiture in drawing or sculpting your family portrait. Bring photographs for a full day workshop which will leave you surprised. For more information visit Terry Bouton's website.

WESTLAWN JACARANDA QUEEN CROWNING

WHEN: 5.30pm Saturday October 27

WHERE: Market Square

DETAILS: An exciting evening that follows the tradition of the Jacaranda Festival. Dancers will farewell the 2017 reigning party and celebrate the crowning of the 2018 Jacaranda Queen and Junior Queen. Market Square will be full to the brim of vendors and amusements. Gold coin donation. Check out the Jacaranda Festival website for more information.

Photos View Photo Gallery

GRAFTON GEM CLUB

WHEN: 9am-5pm. Saturday 27 until November 4.

WHERE: Grafton Showground, Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: There will be an in house treasure hunt for children for only 50cents. Club members will be demonstrating, displaying their own gem, mineral, crystal and rock collections. For more information e-mail clarencechick@gmail.com or Elaine 0435 583 021.

GRAFTON DRAGON BOAT REGATTA

WHEN: 1.30pm Saturday 27, 8am 28 of October

WHERE: Clarence River Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: Experience the excitement of watching crews of 22 racing down the 200 metre course side by side. Or you're welcome to organise your own team. Spectators free. For more information visit the Grafton Dragon Boat Club website or call Judy on 0401 634 414.

It was a tight finish but Kempsey/Ballina refused to give in during the annual Grafton Dragon Boat CLub Jacaranda Regatta on the Clarence River. Matthew Elkerton

ST ANDREW'S CHRISTIAN SCHOOL JACARANDA FAIR OPEN DAY

WHEN: 10am to 2pm. Saturday 27 October

WHERE: St Andrews Christian School, 84 Washpool Road, Clarenza

DETAILS: There will be heaps of market stalls, jumping castle, pony cycles, wipe-out, sumo suits, music, children's activities and more. A giant auction will commence at 12 noon. Entry is free. For more information e-mail Euleen euleenfuller@standrewscs.nsw.edu.au or call (02) 6643 4770.

St. Andrew's Christian School Annual Jacaranda Fair was a huge success again this year. The stalls, bubble football and auction were a huge hit.

REMEMBER WHEN COTTAGE MUSEUM

WHEN: 9am to 7pm Saturday October 17 until November 4.

WHERE: 28 Eatonsville Road, Waterview Heights

DETAILS: Cottage museum aims to preserve the rich history of the Clarence Valley. There will be retro and vintage homewares, fashions and light refreshments. Adults $8, Children $4-$6. For more information contact Michael on 0413 684 424.

GRAFTON HANDICRAFT MINIMART

WHEN: Mon to Fri 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30am to 4pm. Open Saturday October 27 until Saturday November 3

WHERE: 133 Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: Displays and sales of locally made craft items. 46 years of trading and run solely by volunteers as a non-profit organisation. Entry free. For more information contact Cynthia (02) 6642 4234.

JACARANDA WOODWORK EXHIBITION AND COMPETITION

WHEN: 9am to 5pm Daily. Sunday until 1pm.

WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemans Club.

DETAILS: A display of more than 2000 items crafted entirely of wood. The exhibition includes a diverse range of handcrafted items many which are for sale. $2 entry. For more information contact Colin 0428 421 473.

Sunday October 28

RETROFEST

WHEN: 10am to 3pm. Sunday 28 October

WHERE: Market Square

DETAILS: Be transported back in time at Jacaranda Festival's RetroFest which celebrates all things 1960s including beautiful cars, glamorous Pin Ups, retro inspired market stalls and family fun. Gold coin donation. For more information Jacaranda Festival website.

GRAFTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 65TH ANNUAL JACARANDA CHURCH SERVICE

WHEN: 9.30 to 10.30am. Sunday 28 October

WHERE: 116 Oliver Street Grafton

DETAILS: Come along to the 65th Annual Jacaranda Church Service for a relaxed, family friendly service. There will be a guest speaker and the service will be followed by a morning tea. For more information visit the Grafton Presbyterian's Church website.

JACARANDA FESTIVAL ORGAN RECITAL

WHEN: 3-4pm Sunday 28 October

WHERE:Christ Church Cathedral

DETAILS: This event is one of the most traditional events in the Jacaranda Festival. The Cathedral Director of Music will present a varied selection of music for the pipe organ. For more information call Robert (02) 6642 2844.

AN AFTERNOON AT THE PROMS

WHEN: 2-4.30pm Sunday October 28.

WHERE: Saraton Theatre, 99 Prince Street Grafton

DETAILS: An 'Opera to Jazz' theme featuring Soprano Dominique Fegan, Mezzo Soprano Jessica Low, Baritone Jason Barry-Smith and local vocalist Lisa butcher with a full variety of entertainment. $45 adults, $40 concession and $20 child. For more information visit the Saraton's website.

COMBINED CHURCHES OF GRAFTON CHURCH SERVICE

WHEN: 6-7pm Sunday 28 October

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton

DETAILS: All are welcome to the Grafton Minister Association's combined service for the Jacaranda festival. Offertory for SRE. For more information visit the Grafton Cathedral website or contact Rev. Adrian (02) 6644 9650.

Monday October 29

ROYAL PARTY MEET AND GREET

WHEN: 10am Daily. Monday 29 October to November 2

WHERE: See Park, Turf Street

DETAILS: The Jacaranda Queens party and their throne will be in Seek Park to meet and greet our visitors and locals. Gold Coin donation. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

JACARANDA AFTERNOON TEA

WHEN: 1pm Monday 29 October

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club, Powell St Grafton

DETAILS: A massive afternoon tea with the Jacaranda Queen's Party. There will be tombolas, lucky door prizes and a raffle. Tickets available at Harvey's Jewellers 54-56 Prince St, Grafton. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

Matron of Honour Patricia Hewitt and Jacaranda Afternoon Tea Cheryl Barnes with the festival flavoured cupcakes being served up at Monday's event. Lesley Apps

Tuesday October 30

GRAFTON ART CLUBS' 50TH JACARANDA ART EXHIBITION

WHEN: 9am-5pm Tuesday 30th October to Saturday 3rd November

WHERE: "The Barn" Grafton Showground, 208 Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: The clubs 50th exhibition is a true celebration shwocasing local artists. Highlights include the Bendigo bank and Den Art Prize and Bendigo Bank Student Art Award. Presentation of awards Tuesday 30th November 6-8pm. For more information visit the Grafton art club website or Maggie on 0405 588 055.

Grafton Art Club committee member Jacqui Williams isn't a tall person but this giant cupcake makes her appear tiny. The sculpture by artist Debbie Vercoe is part of the club's annual Jacaranda Art Exhibition which is on at the Grafton Barn until Saturday afternoon. Lesley Apps

GRAFTON INNERWHEEL ANNUAL JACARANDA LUNCHEON

WHEN: 11am to 3pm Tuesday October 30

WHERE: Grafton Golf Club, Bent Street, South Grafton

DETAILS: There will be a visit from the Jacaranda Party, Fashion Parade and numerous raffles. Meet new people and enjoy the company of other ladies and friends. Table bookings and tickets from Grafton Fast Photos. For more information visit Rose on (02) 6642 5577.

The traditional photo of the attending Matron Of Honours at the Jacaranda Inner Wheel Luncheon.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Wednesday October 31

JACARANDA EMBROIDERY GROUP INC- BIENNIAL EXHIBITION

WHEN: 9.30am Wednesday October 31

WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemans Club

DETAILS: An exhibition of hand embroided items made by the members of the Jacaranda Embroidery Group will be displayed. All proceeds will be donated to local charities. For more information contact Val on 02 6642 3010.

Treasurer of the Jacaranda Embroidery Group Cindy Smythe shows off one of the small scale group project works they did for their biennial Jacaranda Exhibition. Adam Hourigan

THE SALVATION ARMY JACARANDA RALLY

WHEN: 9.30am- 11.30am Wednesday October 31

WHERE: The Salvation Army, 91 Oliver Street, Grafton

DETAILS: An annual fundraiser for development projects overseas that support the health and well-being of women and children. The morning will include special guests speakers as well as musical items and morning tea.

The Jacaranda party of Wendy Taylor, Nikki Mackie, Gemma Moore, Lisa Hunter and Natasha Lentfer sit in front of the crowd at the Salvation Army Women's Rally. Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

SHADES OF PURPLE

WHEN: 4.30-8pm

WHERE: Market Square

DETAILS: Free live entertainment from young local artists with market stalls and rides. The event is brought to you by Clarence Youth Action in partnership with the Jacaranda Festival. For more information visit the CYA's Facebook page.

GRAFTON U3A MEN'S SHED OPEN DAY

WHEN: 9am to 2pm Wednesday October 31

WHERE: Old Brewery Complex, Gate 1, 170 North Street, Grafton

DETAILS: Experience the men working in the shed and see the items made by the volunteers. $2 sausage sizzle available on the day. For more information contact Bruce on 0409 225 536.

CATHEDRAL FESTIVAL OF FLOWERS

WHEN: 9am to 4pm Wednesday October 31

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral

DETAILS: The theme for this years Cathedral Festival of the Flowers is "The River" which shows the sheer talent of the flower arrangers of the Clarence. $5 per person. Contact Leone on 02 6644 9211 for more information.

LOVE LETTERS BY A. R. GURNEY

WHEN: 7.30-9.30pm Wednesday October 31

WHERE: Criterion Theatre Grafton, 149 Oliver Street, Grafton

DETAILS: Love letters is an intimate theatre showcase which follows the relationship of Melissa and Andy through letters form their firs meeting as children through to their twilight years. $15 per person. For more information contact Mariea 0448 585 486.

Thursday November 1

2GF AND THE INDEPENDENT FREE BREAKFAST

WHEN: 6am Thursday November 1

WHERE: Market Square

DETAILS: 2GF and The Independent providing their annual free breakfast in market square. Enjoy breakfast in market Square before strolling down Prince Street for the market stalls. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

2GF's Richie Williamson cooks some eggs as part of the free breakfast at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday on Thursday, 2nd November, 2017. Jenna Thompson

LOVING LIFE FM JACARANDA THURSDAY STAGE

WHEN: 9.30am to 1pm November 1- Jacaranda Thursday

WHERE: Market Square

DETAILS: Community radio station Loving Life FM brings some of the Clarence Valley's local talent together for good vibrations and fun. At 10am there will be children's entertainment and the Jacaranda Busking competition. Check out the Jacaranda Festival website for the full line-up.

DAILY EXAMINER JACARANDA BUSINESS COMPETITIONS

WHEN: 1-4pm November 1- Jacaranda Thursday

WHERE: Market Square

DETAILS: Prince Street and Market Square will be filled to the brim with vendors and amusements. With stages place along Prince Street and surrounds where there will be a showdown of talents in Market Square. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

JACA EVOLUTION PRE-PARTY

WHEN: 2-6pm November 1- Jacaranda Thursday

WHERE: Crown Hotel, 1 Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: The official pre-party for the Jacaranda edition of Evolution featuring Grafton's best DJ's. For more information visit Jempire Events.

Friday November 2

TELSTRA RIVERLIGHT FESTIVAL

WHEN: 5.30-9pm November 1

WHERE:Memorial Park

DETAILS: A showcase of Clarence Valley talent and a breathtaking performance by the Round About Theatre. The evening finished with a powerful fireworks display. Bring a chair or a picnic rug. Gold Coin donation. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

Fireworks from the Riverlight Festival at Memorial Park, Grafton last Friday submitted for The Daily Examiner's weekly Cover Image competition on Facebook on Monday, 6th November, 2017. Earl M Villegas

Saturday November 3

GRAFTON VINTAGE MOTOR VEHICLE CLUB

WHEN: 8am to 1pm Saturday November 3

WHERE: Duke Street, Grafton

DETAILS: A varied static display of perfectly restored vintage and classic cars. For more information e-mail dougclarkmotors@bigpond.com or call Doug on 0427 665 200.

NEWCASTLE PERMANENT FLOAT PARADE

WHEN: 5pm Saturday November 3

WHERE: Prince Street, Grafton

DETAILS: Gaze upon the transformation of Grafton CBD's float procession full with colour and sounds. Around 60 local clubs, organisations and businesses parade decorated an assortment of vehicles for the procession. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

The Jacaranda Float Parade submitted for The Daily Examiner's weekly Cover Image competition on Facebook on Monday, 6th November, 2017. Bek Raven

RIVER FEAST FESTIVAL

WHEN: 8pm to 1.30am Saturday November 3

WHERE: Memorial Park

DETAILS: Following the float procession is the River Feast, a great family night of food and local entertainment. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

Jacaranda Queen Alana Gordon and Jacaranda Princess Emilee Wall take a break from their hectic Jacaranda schedule to prepare for the River Feast Festival on Saturday after the Float Procession. Caitlan Charles

JACA EVOLUTION FEAT. RAVE RADIO AND SPECIAL GUESTS

WHEN: 8pm-1.30am Saturday November 3

WHERE: Crown Hotel, 1 Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: The official Jacaranda festival edition of Evolution. Featuring a line up of Dj's and one of the biggest laser shows on the North Coast. For more information visit Jempire Events.

JACARANDA ART CRAWL

WHEN: 9am-5pm October 3

WHERE: Yamba Museum, River Street, Yamba

DETAILS: From Yamba to Grafton return tour the galleries and exhibitions including the prestigious Jada and Jacaranda Art exhibition. For more information visit the Clarence Valley Culture Facebook page or contact Sarah on 0408 775 461.

NSW TAFE GRAFTON JACARANDA MARKETS

WHEN: 9am-5pm. Saturday October 3

WHERE: Grafton Showgrounds, Prince Street, Grafton

DETAILS: These chock-a-block markets have been running for more than 30 years which are packed with variety, character and flair. For more information Matthew Whitby (02) 6641 1667.

Sunday November 4

JACARANDA RIVER FUN RUN

WHEN: 7, 8 and 9am starts, Sunday October 4

WHERE: Memorial Park

DETAILS: The 5km and 10km distances enjoy a run across the Grafton Bridge into South Grafton and back. the 2.4km entrants stay on the Jacaranda carpeted streets of Grafton. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

Celia Sullohern defended her title in the 10km Jacaranda Fun Run at Memorial Park, Grafton on Sunday, 5th November, 2017. Simon Hughes

STREETON TRIO

WHEN: 3-5pm Sunday November 4

WHERE: Clarence Valley Conservatorium, 8 Villiers Street, Grafton

DETAILS: The Streeton Trio is an Australian classical piano trio comprising violinist Emma Jardine, pianist Benjamin Kopp and cellist Umberto Clerici. Adults $20, Concession $15 and Kids $5. For more information visit the Clarence Valley Conservatorium, website.