Storm causes more delays on Pacific Highway

Storm debris is causing traffic chaos on the Pacific Highway.

Storm debris is causing traffic chaos on the Pacific Highway. Live Traffic NSW

Update 5.30pm: POLICE and the State Emergency Service are urging all residents in the Maclean area to use caution following severe weather conditions today.

Due to a storm, there is serious traffic congestion in both directions on the Pacific Highway in the Maclean area and road users are being urged to slow down, take extra care and drive to the conditions.

Residents should avoid Cameron Street as power lines are down and there are trees and debris on the road.

River Street, between Argyle and Howard streets, is closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic due to power lines being down.

Please avoid these areas and exercise extreme caution.

The Live Traffic website is also reporting that traffic congestion continues at Woodburn, telling travellers to allow an extra 50 minutes travel time if travelling northbound.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

The Summerland Way is an alternative route to avoid the Pacific Highway congestion between Grafton and Ballina.

Update 3.05pm: FURTHER delays are being experienced on the Pacific Highway due to storm damage.

Transport NSW advise motorists they should take extra care on the Pacific Highway north of Grafton due to debris and fallen trees after an earlier storm between Tyndale and Maclean.

There are significant delays on the Pacific Highway near Woodburn. Live Traffic

Original story 1.18pm: THINKING about driving on the Pacific Highway this afternoon?

You might want to reconsider, take another route, or plan your journey for later in the day - or put it off until tomorrow.

Live Traffic NSW has advised there are significant delays on the highway at Woodburn.

Woodburn traffic: Heavy northbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near Woodburn on Friday, December 29 about 5pm.

Northbound traffic can expect delays of up to 40 minutes.

And it's not much better for southbound travellers, with delays of about 20 minutes.

"Motorists are advised to consider using the Summerland Way as an alternative route," Live Traffic says on its website.

Heavy holiday traffic is causing major delays on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn. Live Traffic

Drivers should also expect delays around the Byron Bay exits on the highway, with punters going to and from the Falls Festival site.

The festival finishes tonight and most revellers will be leaving the site tomorrow morning.

For up to date traffic information, visit Live Traffic.