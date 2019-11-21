$40 million up for grabs tonight

Australians are scambling to buy tickets for tonight's staggering Powerball draw, which has jackpotted to $40 million.

The jackpot has soared as no entry has held the seven winning numbers and the all-important Powerball number needed to win division one during the past five weeks.

But while there hasn't been a division one winner during this time, 13 division two winners across the country have come close.

Those players had entries with all the right numbers - except for the Powerball number, which is needed to become an overnight multi-millionaire.

The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said any division one winners tonight would join the 12 other Australians who have won a multi-million-dollar Powerball prize so far this year.

"2019 has been a historic year for Powerball, with record-breaking jackpots offered and a delighted dozen receiving more than $477.5 million worth of life-changing prize money," he said.

"But the year isn't over yet. We're eagerly anticipating our next Powerball division one winner, who will be our 13th for the year.

"There are about 40 days left in the year, and the decade, and we know many Aussies are dreaming about how a $40 million prize in their bank account would deliver an unforgettable finish to 2019."

A Powerball $40 million division one prize was last won in March this year when an Adelaide dad made the spectacular discovery after deciding to check his entry after the draw for "something to do".

"I'm not into flashy houses or cars - it's all about family first," the South Australian man said at the time.

"We are quite involved in the local community in which we live. We'd love to give back to the charities and organisations close to our heart in the community.

"We've been doing it tough the last few years, so this will make a whole world of difference to my family."

So far in 2019, five of the 12 Powerball jackpots have gone to NSW players, while three have gone to Victorians and two to Queenslanders and South Australians.

These winners include an inner-Sydney woman who won a $107 million Powerball prize in January. She remains the nation's biggest ever individual lottery winner.

Mr Hart said anyone purchasing an entry into tonight's draw was advised to register their entries to a player card so their prize was secure and they could receive a life-changing phone call.

"I'll be standing by after tonight's draw to reach out to any division one winner, but I can only do that if that ticketholder is registered," he said.

"Should your numbers be drawn out of the barrel tonight, you'll want us to make contact with you as soon as possible to confirm your new multi-millionaire status."

Powerball draw 1227 closes on Thursday, November 21 at 7.30pm AEST.

Tickets can be purchased at any licensed lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.