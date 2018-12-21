Menu
CATS RESCUED: AROUND 40 abandoned cats have been rescued by the RSPCA from a property in Dunoon after the owner was evicted. Many of the animals are in poor health and are all are being assessed by a vet.
40 cats abandoned, RSPCA sent to investigate

Alison Paterson
21st Dec 2018 3:30 PM
THE RSPCA has been called after around 40 cats in poor health were abandoned at a Northern Rivers property.

RSPCA NSW spokesman Jordan Murray said all of the cats at the Dunoon property had been surrendered to inspectors.

"The cats appear to be in very poor condition and suffering from a multitude of welfare and health problems," he said.

"We are working with an external veterinarian to attend to the needs of these cats."

Mr Murray said RSPCA NSW inspectors knew of the property and had previously attended to the animals.

"(Our inspectors) have attended this property on multiple occasions," he said.

"Our team is presently working closely with the owner of the property and an external veterinarian to manage the situation and provide the cats with all necessary medical and welfare checks."

Mr Murray said while the RSPCA's top priority was animals welfare, they were also investigating and may press animal cruelty charges.

He said the RSPCA took matters of animal cruelty very seriously and, in this instance, penalties could attract fines of $22,000 in fines and/or two years in jail.

"We urge pet owners to reach out to us if they begin to feel overwhelmed with the animals in their care," he said.

Meanwhile, on December 18, Atya Fosberry posted to Facebook's Lismore Lost And Found Pets page in an effort to have the cats re-homed safely.

"Hi guys, I am looking for someone to refer me to a local rescue group (as) my neighbours have just been evicted from their home and have left behind what their landlord counted as over 40 cats," she wrote.

"He has called the RSCPA and they were apparently coming out to collect as many as they could the other day.

"There are still a few left behind, they are hungry and obviously distressed.

"I live rurally, so I am concerned about not only the cats but local wildlife. Could someone steer me in the right direction on who to call?

"Their owners would have left them about a week ago so I'm not sure the last time they were fed."

Her post attracted more than 50 comments.

Need help managing your pets? Call the RSPCA on 02 9770 7555.

