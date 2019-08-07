$40 000 brings shine to Dusty's Attic

Dusty Attic co-owner Kate Stroud is thrilled the new music bar and cafe has been nicknamed the 'Lismore Lounge'.

Dusty Attic co-owner Kate Stroud is thrilled the new music bar and cafe has been nicknamed the 'Lismore Lounge'. Marc Stapelberg

KATE Stroud was glad government stipulations meant she had to stay quiet about winning a $40 000 Create NSW grant for six weeks.

"I needed time to let it sink in," she said.

"I was shocked. It didn't feel real."

It is now with "incredible excitement" she can reveal how the "Music Now' grant, officially announced last week, will fund an 18-month-program of events brought to The Dusty Attic in partnership with Stroud's Ear Bookings agency.

"It feels really significant to me. Out of 170 applicants, it was mine that was successful.

"I feel like it is a big deal and I am so grateful and thankful that the powers that be see value what I am trying to do.

"When I reached out for support for the program, I did have an overwhelming moment that no one was going to give me a grant; why would they? So when I got letters of support, I thought, wow, people do trust I can do this."

The program will enable Lismore's hippest live music venue to subsidise the cost of bringing larger name acts to the region, said Stroud.

The grant will help cover the cost of venue and PA hire as well as sound engineering, enabling more money to end in the pockets of visiting artists. And door prices, that had been going directly to the artist, can now filter back into the business.

"I can ensure artists are paid what they are deserved."

Stroud believes the strength of the program lies in its diversity and ability to bring different groups together in a rural city location.

As part of the program, Stroud will be working with the local Dream Bigger youth group to facilitate bi-monthly performances, as well as the disability support agency, Red Raven, with Auslan interpretors on hand at the premises.

"I found the process of writing the grant really rewarding. It did give a real focus to everything we are doing at The Dusty Attic and with Ear Bookings.

In the grant, Stroud spoke of how most of the major venues in Lismore, that had been the backbone of the Lismore music scene, had closed. Other than events in the Quad and at City Hall, consistent live entertainment was limited, she said.

"This is an exciting nudge to keep going."

Stroud also wants to thank those who contributed to her recent crowd funding campaign, which raised just over $4000.

The funds have gone towards the DA process at Lismore City Council, which is now under way to expand the capacity of the old bus depot to host more patrons.

It had been a long slog to get this far, she said.

"The dream has always felt far away in the past, but now it feels like it is just around the corner and is just a matter of taking the next steps."

Dusty Attic will be holding a mini festival in the first week of September to celebrate its first birthday. It will be a free event. Reservations will be essential with details to soon be released on The Dusty Attic facebook page.