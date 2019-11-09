4 week wait for water: Fill tank now before it's too late

There's a lengthy delay on water deliveries across the Northern Rivers.

IF YOU'RE planning on stocking up on water, you're probably going to have to wait at least four weeks before you can get a delivery.

Back in September water carters were reporting a two week wait minimum for water delivery.

But due to the recent lack of serious rainfall, and the fact there's no dark clouds on the horizon, it's looking more likely that delay is going to increase.

Chances are, if you don't book in now, some households might not get any water supply before Christmas.

Multiple attempts to contact water carters across the region were carried out today, with all voicemail messages explaining their wait times for delivery would be extended.

Water cartage company Water Please owner Jade Le Compte even said in his voice mail he was "praying for rain” like the rest of us.

Earlier this year, Alstonville Blu-Water owner Tony Axisa said people needed to plan ahead and not wait until their tanks have run out of water to get a refill.

"People should be calling when they've got about a third of their tank left,” he said.

"Then they don't have to panic, they still have water and we can book it in so they won't run out.

"We're going into areas that we don't normally cover, we're travelling north of Mullumbimby, out to the other side of Casino and down near Grafton.”

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts seven days in advance and it's mostly 0mm across the region for the next week.