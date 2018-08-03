4 ways you can help our struggling farmers

WITH 99 percent of farmers in NSW struggling with drought conditions, it's time for everyone to do what they can to help.

Here's just a few of the fundraisers being organised on the Northern Rivers. Please email us at news@northernstar.com.au if you have any to add to this list.

Buy a Bale

This is a national campaign, but it has really taken off at Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina, where members have raised almost $8000 in less than a week. General manager Tere Sheehan said it had "gone gangbasters”.

"Members buy a bale for $20 and we give them a sticker to write their name on it. Once we get a truck full, we send the money straight through to Buy a Bale,” he said.

"A lot of the comments I'm getting is that there are retirees who are ex-farmers and they've been touched by drought.

"We'll run it for as long as we have to, until it rains, I guess.

"We're also starting a campaign where if you buy a chicken parmigiana, we'll donate $2 to the appeal, we're calling it Parma for a Farmer, and we hope every club in the state will take this on.”

To find out more phone 6686 2811 or visit www.buyabale.com.au

Over the Range Drought Fundraiser

The organisers of this event are trying to raise $100,000. It's a big target, but Ann Clarke is confident they can pull it off.

"We just couldn't sit back and watch the farmers over the range in drought and we want this to be a large community event,” she said.

"We wanted to raise money to give to the farmers, so they can spend the money in their own towns.

"It's just coming together so wonderfully. We are asking people to donate money, or anything that we can raffle or auction.”

A Family Fun Day Extravaganza will be held at the Casino Golf Club on September 16, with lots of activities, an auction and raffles.

For more information visit the event's Facebook page or phone Ann on 0400 450 205.

Flip-flop run for farmers

Ben Ferris (AKA Run Ferris Run) is a Byron Bay man who runs everywhere.

This Saturday morning, starting at 8am, he'll hit the road in his thongs to run to Lismore.

On Sunday he'll run to Casino, and after that he'll head to Kyogle, Beaudesert, Brisbane, Gold Coast and return back to Byron Bay - a total of about 500km.

It's all to help our farmers who are currently "suffering big time with the biggest drought ever in history”.

You can donate here.

Help a Farming Family

A number of preschools on the Northern Rivers have banded together to do a fundaiser for rural aid in the last week of August.

Bentley Preschool director Belinda Smith is leading the charge, and said she had 10 preschools on board between Lismore and Grafton.

The fundraiser is called Help a Farming Family.