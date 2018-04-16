4 towns about to get the NBN on the Northern Rivers

Which towns on the Northern Rivers are next in line to get the nbn?

ARE you eagerly awaiting news on when you can switch to the nbn?

For about 5000 customers on the Northern Rivers, the news is good.

Nbn Co spokesman Sam Dimarco said customers in parts of Bexhill, Goonellabah, Richmond Hill, and Wollongbar should be able to switch to the network in coming weeks.

Customers in Stony Chute, Brunswick Heads, Mullumbimby and Ocean Shores area should be able to connect by mid 2018.

Lismore customers will be able to connect via fixed line service by February next year, and customers from Casino, Ballina, Lennox Head and Skennars Head making the switch from December this year.

LISMORE LGA

Connected: Currently the nbn network has been rolled out to more than one third of the Lismore Local Government Area with residents and businesses in parts of The Channon, Nimbin North, Nimbin South, Chilcotts Grass, Clunes North, Rosebank, Eltham, Coraki, Dunoon, Goolmanger, Goonellabah, McLeans Ridges, Modanville, South Gunderimba, Tatham, Tregeagle South and Wyrallah enjoying the benefits of services over the nbn network. These premises are serviced via fixed wireless and fixed line technologies (fibre-to-the-node (FTTN)).

Build commenced: Construction has commenced in parts of Bexhill, Goonellabah and Richmond Hill, it was expected that more than 2600 residents and businesses in these parts will be able to make the switch to the nbn network as the area is set to be declared ready to connect in the coming weeks. (Service - fibre-to-the-node (FTTN)).

Future plans: Additionally, construction will commence mid this year to connect a further 8600 premises within the Lismore Local Government Area to the nbn network. These premises will receive fixed line technology (fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC)). Area's to be included in this construction are parts of Lismore, East Lismore, North Lismore, South Lismore, Lismore Heights, Girards Hill, Howards Grass. It was expected people would be able to start making the switch to services over the nbn network from February 2019.

BALLINA LGA

Connected: The nbn network has been rolled out to more than 3100 premises in parts of Alstonville, Alstonville South, Dalwood, Fernleigh, Knockrow, Teven, Tuckombil, and North Wardell and Eltham. These premises are serviced via fixed wireless technology.

Build commenced: Construction has commenced in parts of Wollongbar, it was expected that more than 2200 residents and businesses in these parts will be able to make the switch to the nbn network. The area was expected to be declared ready to connect at the end of next month. (Connected via fibre-to-the-node (FTTN)).

Future plans: Construction will commence from next month to connect a further 14,800 premises within the Ballina Local Government Area to the nbn network. These premises will receive fixed line technology (fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) and fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC)). Area's that will included in this construction are parts of Ballina, East Ballina, West Ballina, Cumbalum, Lennox Head and Skennars Head. It is expected that people will be able to start making the switch to services over the nbn network progressively from December 2018 to February 2019.

BYRON SHIRE LGA

Connected: The nbn network has been rolled out to more than 7300 premises in parts of Suffolk Park, Bangalow, Byron Bay, Billinudgel, Mullumbimby Creek, Myocum, Hayters Hill, Eureka East, Newybar and Possum Creek. These premises are serviced via Fixed Wireless and fixed line technologies (fibre-to-the-node (FTTN)).

Future plans: Parts of Brunswick Heads, Mullumbimby, Mullumbimby Creek, New Brighton, Ocean Shores and South Golden Beach are expected to be able to start making the switch to services over the nbn network progressively from July/August this year.

RICHMOND VALLEY LGA

Connected: The nbn network has been rolled out to more than 900 premises in parts of Casino and North Casino. These premises are serviced via fixed wireless technology. Parts of Evans Head, Woodburn, Mallanganee, Tabulam and Bonalbo have service connected.

Future plans: Additionally, construction will commence from next month to connect a further 4600 premises within Casino to the nbn network. These premises will receive fixed line technology (fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) and fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC)). It was expected people will be able to start making the switch to services over the nbn network from December 2018.

KYOGLE

Connected: The nbn network has been rolled out to more than 2500 premises in parts of Kyogle, Geneva, Homeleigh, Wiangaree and Kunghur. These premises are serviced via fixed wireless and fixed line technologies (fibre-to-the-node (FTTN)).

Future plans: Construction has commenced in parts of Stony Chute, it was expected more than 140 residents and businesses in these parts will be able to make the switch to the nbn network from mid this year. (Fixed Wireless technology)

Mr Dimarco said to find out when your home will be ready to connect, go to the Check Your Address function on the nbn website (www.nbnco.com.au). You can also register your email address to be notified when you'll be able to contact a retailer to order an nbn service.

He said more than 6.5 million homes and businesses across Australia can now order an nbn service, more than 2.2 million of those in NSW: "This has been possible thanks to nbn's multi-technology mix approach which uses a range of technologies to make fast broadband available to all Australians by 2020. The choice of technology is decided area-by-area based on the best solution for the location with several factors considered, including geographical location, existing infrastructure, cost and time to build”.