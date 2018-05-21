4 signs you're paying too much for your mobile phone

Are you paying too much for your mobile phone?

Are you paying too much for your mobile phone? Pexels

NEW research has shown we're paying an average of $44 a month for our mobile phone plans, which is $4 less than we were paying a year ago.

More than 2000 people were surveyed by comparison site finder.com.au, and the results also showed that one quarter of smartphone users were on a phone and plan bundle contract, sliding from 36 per cent on bundles in 2017.

But tech expert at finder.com.au, Alex Kidman, said going BYO phone was the most compelling it had ever been.

"These days we're hanging onto the same phone for much longer,” he said.

"While there will always be those who refresh regularly, or who have to have the latest and greatest phone, many of us are happy hanging onto an older model.

"Back in the day, new handsets were quite pricey, and unless you had a bit of cash, bundles were the only way to get the newest phone.

"While flagship phones are still over $1,000, there's an ever-expanding range of affordable handsets that can be purchased upfront.

"Competition is fierce among telcos and mobile plan pricing is changing so quickly that being tied down for 24 months isn't your best bet if you want to save.

"Plan hopping takes a little more time, but if you want to limit your mobile spending, it does work.”

Signs you could be paying too much

1. You're out of contract: Signed up to a 24-month contract three years ago? If you've left your contract roll over, you are almost certainly paying too much. You can still hold on to the same phone, but it's time to change plans.

2. You don't have unlimited calls and texts: Unlimited calls and texts are included in almost every plan these days, and data is the main battleground.

3. You're not reaching your data limit: If you have an 8GB limit but you only have spend 2GB, you could save by switching to a plan with a lower data limit. Check your last few bills and see how much you're using.

4. You're too loyal: If you've been with the same telco for 10 or 20 years, it's time to compare your options. Bear in mind that smaller providers still use one of the big three networks. Virtual providers like Boost, Woolworths, Telechoice and Southern Phone all use the Telstra network and offer the same coverage but for much cheaper plans. Similarly amaysim, Vaya, Dodo, OVO and Virgin Mobile run on the Optus network, and Kogan Mobile is on Vodafone.