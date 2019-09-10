4 SEASONS IN ONE DAY: What the weird weather is doing

WILD WEATHER: It's been a mixed bag of conditions over the past few days in NSW.

HOT and sunny, cold and frosty, warm and windy, and then chilly again - it's been a crazy mixed bag of weather conditions across Northern NSW the past few days.

The first week of Spring brought summer-like conditions, but then temperatures plummeted with reports of sleet in Guyra, before warm and windy conditions came through over the weekend, and now cool to cold temperatures - what on earth is the weather doing?

All the while, firefighters continue to battle multiple fires across NSW, including two blazes of major concern in northern NSW, in a dangerously early start to the fire season.

BoM forecaster Stephen Stefanac said Spring is known to bring a mixed bag for weather conditions.

"During the transition season the weather does become a bit more topsy turvy," Mr Stefanac said.

"At the moment we're still under the influence of a low pressure system over Tasman Sea with that system bringing some fresh southerly winds over the region and the odd coastal shower.

"The showers aren't anything significant so there's no reprieve there, and they're very much right on the coast and quite isolated."

He said a high pressure system will move across NSW over the next couple of days and winds will ease over the fire grounds.

"Gusty winds are easing and this high will be predominant over the next few days.

"But we might see the fire danger increase again on Thursday and Friday in the northeast of NSW due to the influence of another system, but it wont be as windy as it was over the weekend."

Fire and smoke conditions

A surge of warm and dry air sweeping over eastern Australia late last week caused a number of bushfires to flare up.

This outbreak of early-season fires persisted through the weekend amid dry and windy weather, with multiple fires still burning.

Even occupants of New Zealand's North Island saw some of the smoke yesterday, due to the persistent flow of westerly component winds during the last four days which caused copious smoke to flow out across the western Pacific Ocean.

Ben Domensino from Weather Zone reported some of this smoke made it all the way to New Zealand's North Island, after travelling along the northern flank of the low pressure system centred over the Tasman Sea.

The Bureau of Meteorology said online the winds that have been driving fires across NSW will continue through today, but should start to ease soon.

"They are expected to ease somewhat tomorrow, however there will still be strong gusts through the day.

"Conditions should improve significantly Wednesday and Thursday."

District Forecasts

The Northern Tablelands has seen mostly sunny conditions but with areas of morning frost.

Winds recorded south to southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h, and daytime maximum temperatures between 13 and 21 but overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing for most of the week.

Temperatures in Tabulam will sit around 27C-29C from Thursday to next Monday, with mostly sunny conditions.

Lismore conditions are forecast as mostly sunny for the week, with temperatures rising from Thursday to Saturday to mid to high 20s. Overnight temperatures are forecast below 10C for the week and southwesterly winds will ease on Thursday.

Ballina and Byron Bay can expect very windy conditions today and tomorrow with a medium chance of rain. Daytime temperatures in the high teens to low 20s for the week.

Weather situation

A deep low pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea, while a high is centred in the Bight, BoM reported.

"The pressure difference between these systems is generating vigorous south to southwesterly winds over New South Wales, especially near the coast.

"Conditions are forecast to ease further today and during Wednesday as the low moves further away to the east, and the high becomes dominant.

"A cold front is expected to skim across the state's south on Thursday, and another on the weekend."

The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a Gale Warning Byron Coast today.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing today and tomorrow.