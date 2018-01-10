4 big projects for the Richmond Valley in 2017

Interest is high in the $14 million upgrade of Casino's saleyards.

PLENTY of projects are in the pipeline throughout the Richmond Valley area this year.

There have also been many notable achievements.

Projects happening

Phase two of the stage one construction of the $14 million upgrade of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX) has already picked up momentum in the new year, with the aim to have it substantially completed by the end of the first quarter.

The redevelopment of the Woodburn Riverside Precinct

The 4km shared pathway from the village of Broadwater to the Broadwater National Park

The refurbishment of the iconic Casino Drill Hall site, including a new visitor information centre.

Richmond Valley Council's Acting General Manager Angela Jones said council had hit the ground running, and was looking forward to working closely with the community to see the start and completion of a range of significant projects which would help improve infrastructure and facilities.

Ms Jones said it was a particularly exciting 12 months ahead which would see the Richmond Valley continue to blossom.

2017 achievements

The granting of $7 million from the NSW Government to complete stage two of the NRLX upgrade, and $358,076 under the Fixing Country Truck Washes program to upgrade the existing facility;

Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements funding to restore the local roads network following two major floods in March and April;

Relocation of the Stan Payne Oval tennis courts in Evans Head, and new shade over the children's playground;

Casino and Coraki selected as part the Future Towns Program, run by the NSW Department of Industry, to help small businesses take advantage of the NBN roll out;

New shade structure installed at the Coraki Public Pool, a new access ramp at the Coraki Youth Hall, and designs for new footpaths in Coraki completed;

Opening of the Northern Rivers Military Museum, the Casino Men's Shed's new building and the new Coraki SES Shed;

Casino Library internal fitout, and installation of radio frequency identification software; and

the launch of a new 100-page Richmond Valley Visitors Guide.

Complementing the above was an extensive infrastructure works program covering roads, lanes, water and sewer, and parks and gardens right across the Valley.

Along with the successful delivery of services to the community, council has overseen a number of new and potential developments, both residential and industrial.

Ms Jones said progress across the Richmond Valley was in line with council's and the community's vision for the area.

She said the support council was receiving from the Federal and NSW governments, and local Members of Parliament Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis, must be acknowledged.

"We know maintaining council assets is important to our community, and the works undertaken in the past 12 months have gone a long way to improving and preserving both our built and natural environments so they can be enjoyed by our community long into the future."