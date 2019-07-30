4 players who will make a big difference in rugby finals

THESE are the key players teams can't afford to be without in the Far North Coast rugby union semi-finals.

Brad Brown, Ballina

The heartbeat of the Ballina forward pack and always puts his hand up for the tough carries to get his team out of trouble. Not as flashy as some of the other players in his team but he gets the job done and is a natural leader.

Follows very much in the same style as previous captains Andrew Burke and Liam Preston.

Mitch Planten, Casuarina

CHARGING FORWARD: Casuarina Beach number-eight Mitch Planten with the ball earlier this season. Supplied

His hard-running power game and size was sorely missed in a 26-14 loss against Ballina on the weekend.

The former Queensland Country lock is among the best players in the competition and has helped turn Casuarina into a title contender. The Barbarians will also need former Fijian international five-eighth Vitori Buatava back on the field to make a dent in the finals.

Billy Goldsmith, Lennox Head

IN DEMAND: Lennox Head centre Billy Goldsmith on the run against Byron Bay in FNC rugby on Saturday. He will be a key player for the Trojans in the finals. John Bungate

Burst on to the scene in 2016 and won the Far North Coast Best and Fairest award that season. Started the year at five-eighth and can win games with the x-factor he provides whether he plays there or at centre or fullback.

The Trojans might have found its winning finals combination with him at centre, the experienced Matt Bermingham at five-eighth and the kicking ability of Hugo Marks at fullback.

Ben Damen, Wollongbar-Alstonville

Wollongbar-Alstonville five-eighth Ben Damen gets an arm free against Lennox Head in FNC rugby Saturday. Vicki Kerry

Looks to be getting better with age and is one of the longest-serving players in the competition.

The Pioneers are almost unbeatable this season and no one is likely to go close if their backline is at full strength.

Damen has not missed a single game for his team this season, while plenty of other players have come in and out of the side.