$4 million road now open to traffic

The new $4 million Montwood-Hutley Drive connection road at Lennox Head has opened to traffic.

The new $4 million Montwood-Hutley Drive connection road at Lennox Head has opened to traffic.

THE new $4 million Montwood-Hutley Drive connection road at Lennox Head has officially opened to traffic.

It is a 1.3km section of road which provides access to the community sporting fields - including an AFL ground, two rugby fields, two soccer fields and cricket pitches - at the Epiq residential development.

Clarence Property's managing director Peter Fahey said the new road had opened in line with the completion of work on Epiq's latest residential precinct.

He said stage two of the development, with 82 home sites, sold out in one night for a total of $23.5 million.

Work on those properties will start later this year.

Mr Fahey said Epiq was already home to around 40 families.

"For the first time, people are able to really see Epiq coming to life as a new community," he said.

"Epiq will prove to be a new community destination for Lennox locals, benefitting from a raft of new facilities including a new shopping village, childcare centre, sporting fields and parks.

"The first three residential releases, which are all sold out, have homes complete, underway or soon to commence construction, so by the end of 2018 we should have around 50 families living at Epiq, with an additional 60 to 70 homes under construction."

A number of blocks are still available in Stage 4, which would be within walking distance of a planned $30 million shopping centre.

The centre would include a major supermarket, specialty stores and parking for 277 cars," he said.

"Major earthworks on the shopping centre are expected to be completed by mid-2018, with construction on the shopping centre to commence later in 2018. Construction of the centre will take 12 to 14 months to complete," Mr Fahey said.

For more information or to register interest in Stage 4, visit http://www.epiqlennox.com.au