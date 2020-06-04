$4 million road extension, roundabout now open

The Hutley Drive extension and roundabout are ready for action after work was completed on the long-awaited project. (CREDIT: Contributed)

THE long-awaited extension of Hutley Drive north to Byron Bay is now open to the public in a big improvement for residents in the area.

Work began on the Lennox Head extension of Hutley Dr in late last year after being discussed for many years.

The finished extension and roundabout comes with a price tag of $4 million dollar tag but the Council is hoping the work will improve safety and travel times in the area.

“It is great to see this important road network project come to fruition. Now complete, the $4 million project will service current and future residential growth,” Mayor David Wright said.

Cr Wright said the project had some significant benefits to residents in Meadows and Epiq Estate and the Lennox Head community.

“Residents living in the Meadows and Epiq Estates are now able to directly access major roads. It will save residents time, reduce local traffic in these residential areas and better meet the needs of our growing Lennox Head community,” Cr Wright said.

The project also included stormwater improvements, new footpaths, lighting and barriers, in addition to sound reduction methods being implemented for nearby residents.

For further information on the Hutley Drive project visit Council’s website ballina.nsw.gov.au