4 Lismore schools get safety upgrades

FOUR schools in Lismore have benefited from the completion of improvements to school zone safety.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the program included signage, line marking, kerb extensions, fencing and crossings at:

Dunoon Public School

Kadina High School

South Lismore Public School

Trinity Catholic College.

"We all have a role to play when it comes to pedestrian safety, particularly when it comes to the safety around schools,” Mr George said.

"Although there have been no school aged pedestrian deaths in active school zones since December 2013 drivers should not become complacent.

"Roads and children can be a dangerous mix, which is why we are investing in making school zones as safe as possible to reduce the risk of tragedy.

"School children are some of the most vulnerable people using the road, which is why we have programs such as school zone flashing lights, pedestrian crossings and fencing to keep children safe going to and from school.

"We can all play our part in keeping our kids safe by sticking to school zone speed limits and constantly keeping an eye out for children who might run out onto the road unexpectedly.”

The number of pedestrian deaths in NSW so far this year stands at 41, which is 12 more than the same time last year.