4 hot topics discussed at Richmond Valley Council meeting

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow thanked council staff at their final monthly meeting for the year. Marc Stapelberg

TOPICS at the council's final meeting for 2017 included discussion on an amendment to the existing heritage agreement at Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome and updates on the progression of the new Casino Saleyards.

Joint Organisation on the cards

New legislation passed - The Local Government Amendment (Regional Joint Organisations) Act 2017 - establishes the pathway for the creation of Joint Organisations.

The majority of councillors voted for Richmond Valley Council to opt in at the meeting.

The legislation allows for councils to voluntarily join new Joint Organisations to strengthen regional coordination and improve the delivery of important infrastructure and services for communities through strategic planning, collaboration and shared leadership and advocacy.

Richmond Valley Council general manager, Vaughan Macdonald said the aim was for state government to be able to deal with regional councils around the areas of leadership, advocacy and regional planning.

Each council in the Northern Rivers has been asked to decide this.

Cr Mustow said as it was voluntary, if things weren't going accordingly council does have the option to opt out.

Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome

Council resolved to amend the Heritage Agreement surrounding the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome to remove 20 residential lots from the Heritage Agreement, to remove any obligation for funding or maintenance by the future owners of the lots.

Cr Mustow said he hopes the project will go ahead within the next 12-18 months and believes it "will bring lots of jobs to the community”.

The Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome is listed on the State Heritage Register with an adopted Plan of Management and Heritage Agreement.

Upon marketing the 20 residential lots, it was identified that the definition of owner and the requirements placed upon an owner to fund and maintain the heritage items, as contained within the current Heritage Agreement, would not be suitable if applied to 20 privately owned residential lots.

However it was found this requirement was unworkable.

In consultation with the NSW Heritage Office, it was proposed to rewrite the Heritage Agreement to remove the 20 residential lots from the agreement, therefore removing any reference to maintenance or funding of the heritage structures from the owners of the 20 residential lots leaving all other obligations and funding requirements unchanged.

This report proposes to amend the Heritage Agreement only and does not propose to alter the Heritage Listing or Plan of Management.

Casino Saleyards

As of December 7, Stage 1 upgrade of saleyards was estimated to be 70 per cent complete with an estimated completion date of late February 2018.

Mr Macdonald said it was good to be able to observe the old and the new sections of the yard.

"The contrast was stark,” he said.

"Just observing the animals on the new surface ... you can tell on the soft floor a lot of cows were sitting down, they were quieter and content.”

He said with the reduced capacity of selling pens for the next little while will be a challenge while the roof is upgraded.

"The realisation is this is going to be a state of the art facility, people are seeing it and they are now living it and operating it.”

He said an additional 57 pens will be available by February.

Good year for council

Council's investment balance as at November 30 was $36,877,866.74.

The rate of return on Council's investments for November 2017 was 2.42% which is above the 90 Day Bank Bill Index of 1.70%.

"Give yourselves a pat on the back, Richmond Valley Council have had a successful year,” Cr Mustow said.

"It's been a constant effort by councillors and staff and community support...to get us to where we are today.

"In saying that it doesn't stop there next year there is a lot of work to be done...we have identified a lot of projects that are shovel ready now... we need to look ahead into the years.”