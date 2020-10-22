Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Unsettled weather will hit the Northern Rivers over the next few days.
Unsettled weather will hit the Northern Rivers over the next few days.
Weather

4 days of thunderstorms: 'Unsettled' weather coming our way

Rebecca Lollback
by
22nd Oct 2020 2:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT'S going to be warm, humid and rainy on the Northern Rivers, with four days of stormy conditions and temperatures hitting 30-plus degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology says three separate weather systems are combining and feeding "increasing humidity across the state, generating unsettled and stormy conditions for the coming days".

"Thunderstorm activity is forecast to peak and become widespread on Friday and Saturday, as the low pressure system and its associated trough cross the state," BoM explains in its forecast.

"This will be followed closely by a cold front which looks set to enter the southwest on Saturday and then continue through to the northeast on Sunday, bringing significantly cooler conditions."

It's also going to be fairly warm with Friday's temperatures reaching around 30 degrees.

The temperature will drop slightly on Saturday, but Sunday is again expected to hit the 30-degree mark.

FORECAST

Saturday:

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h. Overnight temperatures falling to between 14 and 17 with daytime temperatures reaching the high 20s.

Sunday:

Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Winds north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending north to northeasterly during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 15 and 18 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Monday:

Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds.

Tuesday:

Cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h during the day.

northern rivers weather rain storm
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        90 hobbit homes slated for mystery G’bah development

        Premium Content 90 hobbit homes slated for mystery G’bah development

        News A NEW estate offers a unique style of living in one of “the most sustainable homes ever constructed”.

        No uniforms, no visit hours: Facility will ‘bee’ different

        Premium Content No uniforms, no visit hours: Facility will ‘bee’ different

        News This new aged care facility will have a “non-clinical approach”

        5 myths about The Northern Star we want to bust

        5 myths about The Northern Star we want to bust

        News OPINION: Our journos have been covering news that matters on the Northern Rivers...

        Chopper medical team puts man into induced coma for flight

        Premium Content Chopper medical team puts man into induced coma for flight

        News THE 58-year-old man had suffered serious head injuries.