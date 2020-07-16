Menu
4 ambulance crews called to head-on crash on Pacific Highway

Cathy Adams
by
16th Jul 2020 10:36 AM | Updated: 10:40 AM
UPDATE 11.00am:  EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a two vehicle crash where one person remains trapped in a car.

Two passengers were able to self-extricate themselves from one car and another was able to self-extricate from the second car.

 

UPDATE, 10.40am: THE crash on teh Pacific Highway at New Italy is understood to be a head-on crash between two vehicles.

A spokesman from the NSW Transport Managament Centre said the crash happened in the northbound lane at Tabbimoble, just south of Glencoe Rd.

Traffic is impacted in both directions, but particularly northbound traffic.

Live Traffic NSW reports the traffic is moderate in the area, and drivers are urged to travel with caution in the area.

 

Original story: FOUR ambulance crews are on the way to a crash on the Pacific Highway at New Italy, believed to be between two vehicles.

Ambulance crews were called at 10.20am to the crash, but are not yet on scene.

More to come.

