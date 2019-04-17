3m white shark spotted off Ballina beach

A 3m White Shark was spotted off the coast of Ballina on Wednesday, April 17.

A 3m White Shark was spotted off the coast of Ballina on Wednesday, April 17. DPI

AS FAMILIES flock to the beach during the school holidays, beachgoers are being urged to remain aware of their surroundings after a 3-metre white shark was spotted lurking at popular Northern Rivers beaches today.

NSW Shark Smart made an alert just before 10am ago of the shark off South Wall, Ballina.

With no swimmers or surfers in the area at the time of the shark sighting, no beach evacuation was necessary.

However, authorities were notified of the sighting.

Meanwhile, two tiger sharks, one 1.87m and the other 2.32m, were tagged and released from SMART drumline at Airforce Beach, Evans Head between 9am and 9.35am on Wednesday.

All water users are encouraged to download DPI's SharkSmart app which provides useful tips of how they can minimise their chances of an interaction with a shark in NSW.