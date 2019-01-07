$3m to target tick bite illnesses

Paralysis ticks are a threat to pets on the Coast. smw597 contributed 5 august 2010

ALMOST $3million will be invested in researching human illnesses attributed to tick bites.

Page MP Kevin Hogan today welcomed the $3 million of government funding for two studies that aims to reduce the debilitating symptoms attributed to tick bites.

"Tick bites are common on the North Coast and can have long-lasting and devastating effects,” he said.

"I have spoken with numerous people in our community who have had their lives, and those of their families, affected by chronic symptoms associated with tick bites, such as fatigue, arthritis, chronic pain, headaches and ongoing psychological symptoms.

"It's clear we need targeted research to better understand the problem and to develop diagnostics and treatments for those with these symptoms.

"I have previously spoken with the health minister about this and I am very happy that he made this funding announcement over the weekend.”

Almost $3 million will be invested over five years for research to better understand the causes of these symptoms, with the longer-term aim of developing treatments.

Professor Peter Irwin from Murdoch University will receive more than $1.9 million for his research to determine the causes of the symptom complexes attributed to ticks (DSCATT).

The project brings together a national team of experienced clinicians and medical scientists to improve outcomes for patients through accurate and evidence-based information about their illness.

The University of Melbourne will receive more than $1 million for a research project led by Professor Richard Kanaan to develop a new treatment for DSCATT.

This project will develop a case definition, adapt the treatment approach for unexplained syndromes to the specifics of DSCATT, and then pilot a randomised controlled trial to test the effectiveness of the new therapy.