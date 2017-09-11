27°
$3 million funding boost for elective surgery

Update, 7am: SHADOW Health Minister Walt Secord says the announcement of a $3 million funding boost for elective surgery is a "cruel hoax".

He said NSW had the longest waiting lists in Australia.

"Currently, there are almost 75,000 patients waiting for elective surgery. The $3 million announcement will just fiddle around the edges", he said.

"The NSW health and hospital system is under enormous pressure with more record numbers of patients presenting to emergency departments and waiting for elective surgery."

Mr Secord said the median wait for non-urgent surgery procedures in NSW was 221 days and 10% of non-urgent patients waited longer than 356 days.

 

Original story: PEOPLE needing the common elective surgeries of hip and knee replacements and cataract extractions will benefit from a NSW Government $3 million funding boost.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the investment will help reduce wait times for patients right across NSW.

"NSW already has the best on-time elective surgery performance in the country and this $3 million boost will make it even better," he said.

"The sooner people have their operations, the sooner they can get on with their lives."

A panel of NSW Health and Agency of Clinical Innovation staff will assess proposals from Local Health Districts right across the state and allocate funding accordingly.

Mr Hazzard said record investment and the hard work of public hospital staff has seen NSW patients get access to elective surgery quicker than anyone else.
 

