Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$3m for Northern Rivers drug rehabs a 'huge win'

Experts hope a forum into crystal methamphetamine use in Tweed will help to tackle the issue.
Experts hope a forum into crystal methamphetamine use in Tweed will help to tackle the issue. John Gass
Alina Rylko
by

A SUITE of drug and alcohol rehab clinics will tackle addiction on the Tweed, after a $3m boost to North Coast Primary Health Network services announced on Wednesday.

The funding follows a 2016 survey which found alcohol misuse and illicit drug addiction were the most serious health issue facing NSW North Coast residents.

Nearly 60% of residents said services to deal with this issue were difficult to access.

$3m in funding from the Federal Government's National ICE Strategy will be distributed through the North Coast Primary Health Network to a range of services to address the problem.

Assistant Health Minister Dr David Gillespie said the network's work would result in a range of local services.

The Buttery's roving community rehabilitation program, visiting Lismore, Byron Bay and Tweed Heads, will have its six-week program funded.

The program is designed to help drug-users who cannot attend in-house rehab, such as sole parents, and is expected in Tweed early 2018.

A new Community and Family Support Services early intervention and counselling program for people with mental health issues will be delivered in the Tweed Local Government Area.

New funding will also be provided for existing Rekindling The Spirit and Lismore Aboriginal Health Service Jullums Drug and Alcohol Service projects as well as Namatjira Haven, Alstonville.

Namatjira programs offer help to Aboriginal men facing complex drug, alcohol and mental health issues.

A new DrugArm Australasia program for those over 16 will also be rolled out locally to support people within their social and family environments.

North Coast Primary Health Network mental health reform director Dr Megan Lawrence told the Tweed Daily News the funding was "a massive step to help residents".

Topics:  namatjira haven north coast primary health network northern rviers crime the buttery's rehabilitation program

Lismore Northern Star
Shark nets to be trialled for another two years

Shark nets to be trialled for another two years

THE nets will allow research to continue into shark mitigation measures over consecutive summers.

Lismore pound's new leash on life for dogs

HOT DIGGITY DOG: Lismore Council ranger Russel Davis with a recent guest at the city pound. Mr Davis said the pound is able to reunite or rehome 95 per cent of the animals which find their way to the facility.

Pets find old homes and new

This weekend's markets list

Fresh produce from farmers markets.

Where to find fresh produce and local coffee

Celebrate the prawn and all things Ballina at 'quirky' event

PJ Prawn is at the Ballina skate park ahead of the Ballina Prawn Festival with, from left, Alister Robertson and Phil Hilliard from the Ballina Fishermens Co-op, Joanna Wilkinson from Ballina Fair, and James Kelly from Macadamia Castle in 2015.

A bigger, better and more "prawny” event than last year is promised

Local Partners