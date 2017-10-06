3D flood model to help Lismore recover from disaster

Cyclone Debbie' influence went far and wide, these floods near Lismore, NSW.

A FLOOD recovery app and a 3D flood modelling could be tools embraced in a bid to bolster future flood recovery and preparedness.

The concepts and their implementation were some of the key recommendations that came from the Lismore Flood Ready project workshops, which wrapped up yesterday night at the council chambers.

Executive Director Sustainable Development Brent McAlister said about 50 people attended each day over the two days.

Day one involved a brainstorming of ideas in six groups and day two was centred on discussions about installing these ideas into Lismore's flood recovery strategy.

The 3D flood model was floated as a potential "education tool" to create a clearer picture for the community about how major floods affect the town as opposed to using mapping and river levels.

Mr McAlister said the council and state government intend to harness the "organic" flood recovery effort of Helping Hands in its artillery of disaster support strategies.

"It's quite unique what happened in Lismore with the community rising up and having a say and helping themselves," Mr McAlister said.

He said a flood recovery app and permanent shop coordinated by a volunteer alliance could be a strategy implemented to harness Helping Hands.

A council position may also be appointed to nurture the program, which Mr McAlister said the government may use as a pilot for a statewide initiative.

"Unless we have a full time, even a part time person, it will fall by the wayside," he said.