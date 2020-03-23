39 wickets, 192 runs: Meet our cricketer of the year

Lismore Workers captain Jason Caught was named Far North Cost LJ Hooker League player of the year. Photo file.

LISMORE Workers captain Jason Caught has taken out the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Cricketer of the Year award in what could be his career swansong.

The 35-year-old indicated he may not go on next season now Workers is back on its feet in the top grade.

They finished second on the ladder after an eight-year absence from the competition.

Caught was outstanding this season with the tall left arm quick finishing with 39 wickets and 192 runs.

“It’s definitely not something I expected this season and it’s really pleasing,” Caught said.

“It went off umpire votes this year and it’s a good way to finish up.

“That will probably be it for me; I’ve got young kids and the body is starting to say no.”

Caught has been one of the best bowlers in the competition for over a decade.

He previously won the award in 2008-2009 when Workers finished near the bottom of the ladder.

Ballina Bears all-rounder Sam Adams and Cudgen captain Caleb Ziebell have won the award three times each since then.

Caught won a premiership with Alstonville in 2016-2017 before returning to Workers last season.

He battled shoulder and back injuries during his career and was the logical choice to captain a young team this season.

When he did score runs, they came at crucial times in the lower order which helped his team eventually earn a spot in the semi-finals.

The season was abandonded last week with Cudgen crowned premiers for a third straight year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It would have been nice to go out with a bit more of a bang but it is what it is unfortunately,” Caught said.

Other awards

Batting aggregate

Winner- Charles Mitchell 529 runs at 88.17

Runner up- Caleb Ziebell 412 runs at 103

Batting average

Winner-Pat Rosser 207 runs at 103.5

Runner up-Caleb Ziebell 412 runs at 103

Bowling aggregate

Winner- Mika Ekstrom 43 wickets at 11.19

Runner up- Jason Caught 35 wickets at 0.77

Bowling average

Winner- Anthony Kershler 10 wickets at 7.90

Runner up- Jordan Salkeld 13 wickets at 10.23

Fielding

Angus Callan 10 catches

Wicket Keeper

Kyle Yager 12 catches, 8 stumpings

Champion player, all-rounder rounder

Winner - Caleb Ziebell 622 points

Runner up- Charles Mitchell 579 points

Spirit of Cricket Award winning team ; Lismore Workers