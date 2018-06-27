Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A development application has been lodged for the expansion of Palm Lakes Resort at Ballina.
A development application has been lodged for the expansion of Palm Lakes Resort at Ballina. Contributed
Business

$38 million expansion planned for Ballina housing estate

27th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged with Ballina Shire Council for a major expansion of a seniors housing estate.

The $38 million proposal for Palm Lake Resort, on North Creek Rd, was submitted earlier this month.

According to the statement of environmental effects, the expansion is for an extra 156 self-care houses and a wellness centre.

"The proposed seniors housing home sites... will provide a development of the highest quality in an ideal location,” the report states.

"The development, if approved, will assist in delivering affordable quality aged care accommodation for the increasing ageing population within the Ballina region.

"Currently an application for an additional 18 homes at 16 Corks Lane, Ballina is under assessment. If the current application is approved the resort will consist of 304 dwellings.

"The proposed addition of 18 and a further 156 dwellings, if approved, will result in Palm Lake Resort Ballina consisting of 460 self-care dwelling and associated ancillary facilities.”

An example of the type of home that would be built a the proposed expansion of Palm Lakes Resort at Ballina.
An example of the type of home that would be built a the proposed expansion of Palm Lakes Resort at Ballina. Contributed

Plans for a new wellness centre have also been lodged as part of the most recent development application.

It would include a lounge area, pilates/yoga room, indoor pool and spa, library, consultant and treatment rooms, gym, coffee nook and change rooms, toilets and storage rooms.

The centre would also have a large, north-facing deck with outdoor seating.

Due to the scale of the proposed expansion, it will be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Palm Lake Resort Ballina already has the Oasis Country Club, which is described as an "icon of luxury and grandeur”, and includes a ten pin bowling alley, private cinema, grand dining room, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and an undercover bowls green.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MONEY BAG: Briefcase returned after being left in car park

    premium_icon MONEY BAG: Briefcase returned after being left in car park

    News "MY HEART dropped ... he had access to pretty much everything I own."

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    SURF RAGE: Vicious stand up boarder 'could have killed me'

    premium_icon SURF RAGE: Vicious stand up boarder 'could have killed me'

    News GRAPHIC CONTENT: Veteran mal rider needed 10 stitches

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Business rates stifle Lismore CBD

    premium_icon Business rates stifle Lismore CBD

    Council News Taking care of business in Lismore CBD means lower rates

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    9 ways to keep warm over winter

    premium_icon 9 ways to keep warm over winter

    Weather Keeping cosy when the temperature plummets

    Local Partners