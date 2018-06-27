$38 million expansion planned for Ballina housing estate

A development application has been lodged for the expansion of Palm Lakes Resort at Ballina.

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged with Ballina Shire Council for a major expansion of a seniors housing estate.

The $38 million proposal for Palm Lake Resort, on North Creek Rd, was submitted earlier this month.

According to the statement of environmental effects, the expansion is for an extra 156 self-care houses and a wellness centre.

"The proposed seniors housing home sites... will provide a development of the highest quality in an ideal location,” the report states.

"The development, if approved, will assist in delivering affordable quality aged care accommodation for the increasing ageing population within the Ballina region.

"Currently an application for an additional 18 homes at 16 Corks Lane, Ballina is under assessment. If the current application is approved the resort will consist of 304 dwellings.

"The proposed addition of 18 and a further 156 dwellings, if approved, will result in Palm Lake Resort Ballina consisting of 460 self-care dwelling and associated ancillary facilities.”

An example of the type of home that would be built a the proposed expansion of Palm Lakes Resort at Ballina. Contributed

Plans for a new wellness centre have also been lodged as part of the most recent development application.

It would include a lounge area, pilates/yoga room, indoor pool and spa, library, consultant and treatment rooms, gym, coffee nook and change rooms, toilets and storage rooms.

The centre would also have a large, north-facing deck with outdoor seating.

Due to the scale of the proposed expansion, it will be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Palm Lake Resort Ballina already has the Oasis Country Club, which is described as an "icon of luxury and grandeur”, and includes a ten pin bowling alley, private cinema, grand dining room, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and an undercover bowls green.