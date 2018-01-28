$376,000 for new pontoons and boat ramp

Clarence MP Gulaptis welcomes the funding for improved boating facilities with Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow and Manager of Asset Planning Andrew Leach.

ENJOYING the Clarence, Richmond and Wooli rivers is about to become safer and easier courtesy of $376,000 in grants from the State Government, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

"We're investing a lot of money on roads so we can get to work safely, but we are also investing in our waterways so we can better enjoy our time off," Mr Gulaptis said.

A total of $122,000 will be spent to extend the jetty at Coraki Riverside Park, along with a new pontoon and gangway next to the existing boat ramp to improve access and safety when launching vessels.

About $100,000 will be spent at Woodburn on a new floating pontoon and gangway and to provide a rock groyne upstream of the jetty, to create a safe boating area at the beach and around the new jetty.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the improvement to these waterway facilities would make access to the Richmond River more convenient while improving safety.

"It will encourage our community to enjoy our natural asset," he said.

A further $152,000 will provide a new two lane, precast concrete ramp at Wooli to improve the capacity of the existing facility which is currently an unsafe ferry ramp used by boaters.