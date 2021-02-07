Menu
Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads will get a $138,790 upgrade thanks to a grant from the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.
News

$370,000 in grants to improve community facilities

Liana Boss
7th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Community and environmental projects in the Tweed Shire will share in almost $370,000 in grant funding.

The biggest sums will go to Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads and the Pottsville Environmental Park

The money, all of it going to council-managed projects, will come from the NSW Government's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund Program.

A total of $369,939 has been allocated on the Tweed.

 

Tweed mayor Chris Cherry welcomed the boost.

"This grant funding will be used to improve these popular Tweed Coast locations and protect the area's internationally significant environment," Cr Cherry said.

"We're grateful to the NSW Government for its support of these projects."

Funds will go toward these projects:

Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads: $138,790. Replacement of sections of the boardwalk and cycleway with low maintenance composite materials and paving. The grant will also fund design changes to increase accessibility and provide more seating and shade areas.

Pottsville Environmental Park: $118,570. Structural repairs and improved accessibility to the park building including upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms, new floor coverings and replacement of the sewer system. In addition, the construction of a 250m concrete path on bush walking tracks and a disabled car space to improve accessibility.

Norries Headland, Cabarita Beach: $50,429. Renewal of existing infrastructure and viewing platforms.

Tweed Coast Regional Crown Reserve: $33,000. Control of priority weeds between Fingal Head and Pottsville on the Tweed Coast.

Tweed Coast Regional Crown Reserve: $29,150. Control of priority pest species within the Reserve.

Lismore Northern Star

