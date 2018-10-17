365 days a year, 13 million litres of wastewater each day

SEE WHAT HAPPENS AFTER YOU FLUSH: Ballina Shire Council is running tours of the Lennox Head wastewater treatment plant on Saturday.

SEE WHAT HAPPENS AFTER YOU FLUSH: Ballina Shire Council is running tours of the Lennox Head wastewater treatment plant on Saturday. Ballina Shire Council

YOU can find out what happens after you flush your toilet or pull the plug out of your sink with Ballina Shire Council opening up the Lennox Head wastewater treatment plant to the public on Saturday.

The open day is being held as part of next week's National Water Week.

Bridget Walker, council's manger of water and wastewater, said council has four treatment plants across the shire, which run 365 days a year and treat 13 million litres of wastewater each day. On average, Ballina shire homes use more than 3000 litres of water each week, which equates to about 37 bath tubs.

The free tour of the Lennox Head plant will give community members the chance to go behind the scenes to see the state-of-the-art facility in action.

This plant also treats wastewater to generate recycled water, which is now servicing more than 1300 Ballina shire households.

The hour-long tour starts at 10am on Saturday at the Lennox Head Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 352 North Creek Rd.

Participants are asked to wear enclosed shoes, a hat and bring an umbrella if it looks like rain.

Numbers are limited. To book, email Catherine.jost@ ballina.nsw.gov.au or phone 1300 864444.

Find out more at ballinawater.com.au or awa.asn.au/ nationalwaterweek.