360's music story goes from hip to hope

TOURING: Rapper 360 will perform in Byron Bay soon as part of his Vintage MOdern Tour 2018

WE tend to believe rap/urban music allows for toxic masculinity to proliferate, but Australian rapper 360 shows human fragility is key to good music.

Featuring the single Money, his album Vintage Modern debuted at #3 on the ARIA Album Charts and #1 on the Australian Album Charts.

This pairs 360's trademark charm, honesty and razor sharp raps with a lush sonic backbone of guitars and live instrumentation fused with contemporary rap sounds, replacing the heavy synths and electronic drops his music is traditionally known for.

Speaking from Sydney, rapper 360, aka Matthew James Colwel, said the release was a daunting project.

"I was very very nervous about it, I believed in the music and in myself, but I wasn't sure I would get any support from the media," he said.

Asked why he felt that way, the artist said his recent issues with mental health would hinder his credibility as a creative.

"I had to cancel my last tour (due to ongoing mental health issues) and I felt that I had ruined my career.

"I definitely felt a lot of shame and guilt during that period, for sure."

360 said he was able to move on from that state to focus on the music.

"While that was a very down period, I knew that something positive could come from it, and me being open about having certain issues, such as my mental health, my addiction issues (to painkillers), and being completely honest with everyone resonated with a lot of people in so many levels," he explained.

The rapper said this album has a different sound to it, compared with his previous releases.

"If you actually listen to this album in detail, it is very different (to his previous releases), because it's the first album that I have written completely sober and clear-headed," he said.

"I was so much focused, specially on the rapping.

"That was one of my biggest goals, I was trying to out-do everything that i had done until then as far as rapping goes."

Asked about his influence in Australian rap music, 360 is cautious with his answer, because he does not want to sound arrogant.

"That's a very big question, I want to answer it truthfully but I don't want to come across like I'm totting my own horn," he said, but then we remind him he is allowed to talk up his own music.

Falling and Flying (his second album from 2011), my most successful album, it was a very pop-driven record with a lot of dance elements and mixing genres," he said.

"That album went successful to the point that I think it went double Platinum, and I feel that changed everything, there was a big shift in Australian hip hop and in a positive way, it inspired people," he said.