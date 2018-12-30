36-year-old woman missing from Woodford festival

Missing: Honor Cuming (pictured) was last seen leaving her tent at the Woodford Folk Festival just off Woodrow Road around 9.30 am on December 28.

Missing: Honor Cuming (pictured) was last seen leaving her tent at the Woodford Folk Festival just off Woodrow Road around 9.30 am on December 28. Queensland Police News

NSW POLICE are asking Northern Rivers, Tweed Heads and Richmond area residents to look out for a missing woman, Honor Cuming who may be in the area.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate the 36-year-old woman missing from Woodford Folk Festival.

Honor Cuming was last seen leaving her tent at the Woodford Folk Festival just off Woodrow Road around 9.30 am on December 28 however has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition which requires medication.

Honor is described as Caucasian, around 170cm tall with a solid build, fair complexion, dark blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a mustard coloured singlet with a sun print on the front, red or maroon baggy fisherman pants, purple croc shoes and a distinct necklace (shown in photograph).

Anyone at the festival or in the local area who may have seen Honor in the last day is being urged to contact police.