Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bison are sfae at Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park at Myrtle Creek.
Bison are sfae at Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park at Myrtle Creek. Jimmy Melecki
Community

36 bison at tourist park ready for onslaught of fire

Susanna Freymark
by
12th Nov 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PHOTOGRAPHER Jimmy Malecki reckons the safest place to be if the fire flares up at Myrtle Creek is with the 36 bison at the ranch.

Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park at Bungawalbyn has been under the threat of fire before.

With 36 bison, horses, ponies, two pigs, a donkey, chooks and a small herd of cattle the best place for the animals and humans is at the park, Mr Malecki said.

"There as safe as they can be," he said.

"We have a fire pump and 20,000-litre tank and in the paddock we have a sprinkler system."

 

Photographer Jimmy Malecki.
Photographer Jimmy Malecki.

Myrtle Creek, where the tourist park is situated was hard hit by the Busbys Flat fire in early October.

Mr Malecki who works at the bison park, said he said he lives only 17km away.

If the fire comes close to his home, he's heading to the park as he believes that is the safest place.

ATTENTION

2.15PM" An emergency warning is in place for a bush fire burning near Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap. The fire is out of control and spreading quickly.

Here are photos of the park amid the smoke haze.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
aranyani bison adventure tourist park bison editors picks jimmy malecki myrtle creek northern rivers commmunity nsw fires richmond valley
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLOSURES: Roads, parks and services closed due to fire

        CLOSURES: Roads, parks and services closed due to fire

        News A NUMBER of roads are closed across the region due to bushfires.

        'We are frightened': Woman slams govt for lack of support

        'We are frightened': Woman slams govt for lack of support

        News A Nimbin woman has interrupted a press conference with Labor leader

        Aboriginal graves threatened by 175-lot river development

        premium_icon Aboriginal graves threatened by 175-lot river development

        Community Bandjalang woman Simone Roberts opposes coastal development

        • 12th Nov 2019 12:31 PM
        Where to go if you need to evacuate

        Where to go if you need to evacuate

        News Centres are open across the region