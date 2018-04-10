$35 million boost for roads and infrastructure

KYOGLE Council will spend $35 million on infrastructure and roads across the local government area over the next few years.

Boosting the expenditure was record grant funding success totalling more than $7 million over the next two years.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland said infrastructure spending was up with $29 million being spent on roads, including $5 million for Culmaran Creek Road and $8 million on the Clarence Way.

"An additional $11 million is dedicated for bridges across the local government area over the next four years, on top of the $13 million in the current year's program, with 65 bridges scheduled for renewal over the five years," Cr Mulholland said.

"Council will also deliver $3.7 million in community infrastructure projects across Kyogle and the villages after securing $2.4 million through the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.

"Council has been consulting widely on the Visions of Village Life project and as a result of our successful grant funding applications we have secured more than $1 million dollars for the six villages included in the process."

The delivery of cultural and community infrastructure projects, such as the Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall revitalisation, will provide more inclusive and sustainable community facilities.

"Community art is a focus of the budget with a major upgrade for the Roxy Gallery, seeing it relocated to the KMI," Cr Mulholland said.

"The Roxy will be serviced by a new lift making it aged and disability friendly and the KMI hall will continue to be available free to all local community groups and charities."

Doing business with the council also just got a whole lot easier as a result of a $150,000 Innovation Fund grant.

The money will go towards improving online services which will allow residents to lodge applications, customer requests and make payments online.

The council said they have also listened to the community's call for more flexible delivery of waste services by implementing additional options for waste collection services, a standard price per wheelie bin at their waste facilities and a tip voucher for all ratepayers to be sent out with the first rates notice each year.

Other budget highlights include: