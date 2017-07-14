21°
News

$35m start-up hub for our region's entrepreneurs

14th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
The Sydney Startup Hub and its Regional Landing Pad will help to connect the entire NSW start-up community, regardless of location, to share and workshop new business ideas in regional areas.
The Sydney Startup Hub and its Regional Landing Pad will help to connect the entire NSW start-up community, regardless of location, to share and workshop new business ideas in regional areas. tumsasedgars

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW $35 million start-up hub will provide a world-class landing pad for regional start-ups to tap into global networks, customers and investment.

Announcing the new Sydney Startup Hub yesterday, Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW and Small Business, John Barilaro, said the hub in Sydney's CBD would give regional start-ups a dedicated space to showcase their businesses and ideas.

"The Sydney Startup Hub is Sydney by name only - it is truly a statewide initiative that supports regional entrepreneurs and connects the wider start-up community,” he said.

"This hub will accommodate up to 2500 people and potentially thousands more through the Regional Landing Pad and dedicated community spaces.

"The hub and the Regional Landing Pad will support the creation of new jobs across New South Wales while increasing the diversity, size and strength of the NSW start-up community.

"The Sydney Startup Hub will be the largest hub in the Southern Hemisphere, and the dedicated Regional Landing Pad will help to connect the entire NSW start-up community, regardless of location.

"Supporting regional start-ups is a priority for the NSW Government, with regional entrepreneurs essential to the growth of regional communities.”

A minimum of $57 million in Jobs for NSW funding is available to help start-ups and small to medium-sized enterprises in regional NSW succeed and create more local jobs in regional communities across the state, Mr Barilaro said.

"We have some fantastic regional entrepreneurs and supporters playing an essential role in the growth of local NSW communities,” he said. "For instance, I recently announced funding for Upstairs in Bathurst, a 500sq m community facility with 50 workstations, high-speed internet, 24/7 access, meeting rooms and a pitch space.

"Upstairs is already working with two of the cornerstone tenants at the new Sydney Startup Hub and has a unique opportunity to establish a state-of-the-art incubator to nurture more start-ups in the Central West region.

"The Sydney Startup Hub will be a world-class facility servicing an ever-growing, connected and collaborative start-up network across NSW that will help drive new business and jobs growth well into the future.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers business northern rivers economy sydney startup hub

POTHOLE EXPLOSION: Councils battle to fix roads after floods

POTHOLE EXPLOSION: Councils battle to fix roads after floods

TO GIVE you an idea of the Northern Rivers pothole problem, Richmond Valley Council has patched 13,680 potholes on its roads between April and June.

Whale watchers warned not to get too close

A whale with a propeller strike from the Great Australian Bight.

Make sure your boat is well clear of whales, wildlife service warns

Family, friends and cycling mates to farewell Colin Hadwell

CYCLING'S GENTLEMAN: Much-loved Byron Bay cyclist Col Hadwell enjoying the Cycling Queensland 2016 ride from Woodford to Hervey Bay. Mr Hadwell was considered one of cycling's true gentleman by all who rode with him. He died from a fatal accident after crashing on Bangalow Rd on July 4.

Moving farewell for much-loved Byron cyclist

Young Makayla is a star in LA

Lismore basketballer Makayla Greensill.

Lismore basketballer Makayla Greensill in winning team at US comp

Local Partners

Start a choir with $7000

INITIATIVE designed to encourage more local seniors to rediscover the joy of singing.

Water tower makeover for Casino landmark

PICK ME: Some residents on are keen to see Casino's cattle history represented, while others want something other than beef.

Council excited by prospect of it becoming public art feature

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

An event for all ages and all abilities

Greater Bank Casino Fun Run launch with stakeholders and future competitors ready to take on the challenge.

Her voice choked up as Eileen Byers talked about running

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

Game of Thrones actor John Bradley reveals why his character Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Stunning Architect Designed and Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Style, Serenity &amp; Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

First Home Buyers &amp; Investors - A Rare Opportunity

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 $1,250,000 to...

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town center...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,200,000 to...

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!