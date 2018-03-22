$3.5M shopping complex one step closer

THE $3.5million Nimbin Shopping Centre is one step closer, as developers at Newton Denny Chapelle chase Lismore City Council's approval for four new amendments.

The shopping centre - with a supermarket, bakery, five speciality shops and a carpark - was proposed for 47 Sibley Street and received DA approval back in 2010.

Principal Town Planner Damien Chapelle said there have been a couple of amendments to the design since then, associated with operational requirements.

"We have lodged an amendment on behalf of the proponent to essentially update the internal configuration to adhere to current operational requirements for the supermarket," Mr Chapelle said.

The latest changes to the proposal were lodged with council in early March and include:

Moving the location of the loading zone, plant room and refuse area.

Amendments to building elevation/facades, signage and roof.

Changes to shopping centre layout.

Construction of the shopping centre car park over two stages.

Once these have been approved, the proponent will progress to the detailed construction plans so that works can commence.

Mr Chapelle said there was currently no time frame for when residents would start to see the supermarket take shape.

"Because it is a development being undertaken by a local family and not a national company, matters relating to the civil design and project implications have certainly been reviewed and taken a bit longer to resolve, versus when you get a corporation moving in and mostly undertaking the development immediately," Mr Chapelle said.

However, Mr Chapelle said it is certainly a priority for the proponent to get the development under-way.

"It's something where there has been a significant amount of positive interest in the development of the supermarket for Nimbin," he said.

"It is a really great project for Nimbin, and Nimbin has seen a number of projects either lodged, approved or works commencing."

Even when the supermarket officially opens, the Nimbin Emporium will still be trading.

"That's been a clear question that has been asked by the community and Mrs Churchill has certainly said to me that it is their intention to keep the emporium open post the supermarket opening," Mr Chapelle said.

Vice President of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce Andrew Gordon said this project is a great thing for Nimbin.

"The Chamber has seen residential growth through land and property sales, with more people means we need more services," Mr Gordon said.

Mr Gordon also said the shopping centre will bring a number of great jobs into the region.