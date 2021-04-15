Menu
Oz Lotto winners of Tuesday’s division one $35m jackpot have popped in today to purchase a ticket in tonight’s $50m Powerball.
Lifestyle

$35m Oz Lotto winners buy tickets in Powerball

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
15th Apr 2021 1:17 PM
THE Oz Lotto winners of Tuesday's division one $35m jackpot, bought at the Humpty Doo Newsagency, have popped in again today to purchase a ticket in tonight's $50m Powerball.

Winners reportedly had a sleepless night before heading into the shop this morning to officially begin the process of claiming their $35m share in the prize.

The 10-share store syndicate was the only division one winning ticket on Tuesday.

Humpty Doo Newsagency staff member Kerrie Magree said the two winners she had served today were still processing the life-changing news.

"They were shaking, one person when I told him he was shaking, they lost sleep over it," she said.

She said the locals would be staying in the rural suburb and encouraged other winners to come forward.

She believed about five people had so far claimed their prize.

"Come in and check your tickets," she urged.

Ms Magee said the newest millionaires splurged on a ticket in tonight's Powerball, hoping their luck would continue.

"The best part is we have the locals coming and congratulating the store and saying it's fantastic for Humpty Doo and they aren't jealous, it's great community spirit," she said.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

Originally published as $35m Oz Lotto winners go back to buy tickets in tonight's $50m Powerball

