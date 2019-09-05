$35k raised in one day for Biloela family facing deportation

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the Biloela family facing deportation.

WITHIN one day of being set up a Go Fund Me page for the Biloela family facing deportation to Sri Lanka has raised more than $35,000.

The Tamil family's final court hearing is expected to be held tomorrow, centred around an asylum application for the youngest daughter, two-year-old Tharunicaa.

Priya and Nades and their Australian-born daughters Kopika, 4, and Tharunicaa, 2, have been held in a Melbourne detention centre since March last year, one day after Priya's bridging visa expired.

On Saturday morning the family was relocated to Christmas Island.

Friend Angela Fredericks, who has flown to Christmas Island to support the family, set up the account in the hope of raising $1 million.

"As the pressure has been mounting, Mr Morrison has started saying that Priya and Nades can apply to migrate from Sri Lanka Australia 'like anyone else'," Ms Fredericks said.

Tamil asylum seekers Nadesalingnam, wife Priya, and their Australian-born daughters Tharunicaa and Kopiga.

"But what Mr Morrison isn't saying is that if this family is forced back to Sri Lanka, they'll be slapped with a $1 million-plus debt which will stop that ever happening."

As of 1.30pm today the page had raised more than $36,700 from 654 donors.

Ms Fredericks said they were deeply concerned that if the family's final hearing fails, they could be deported as soon as Friday.

"In Sri Lanka, Priya saw her fiance burned alive," she said.

"Nades still carries shrapnel from a government bomb.

"But in Biloela, they found peace, safety and a place to call home."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton have repeatedly refused to intervene with the case and let the family stay.

The case was due to be heard on Wednesday but was adjourned until Friday.