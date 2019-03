Lismore police are investigating the theft of an expensive triathlon bike.

LISMORE police are investigating the theft of an expensive triathlon bike.

It is a 2013 model Fuji bike worth about $3500, and was stolen last Saturday night or Sunday morning from Casino Street, South Lismore.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this bike please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E70777672.