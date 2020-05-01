Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lennox Head surfer Ocea Curtis competing at the NSW titles last year. The event is expected for August and is open for all FNC surfers.Photo Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW.
Lennox Head surfer Ocea Curtis competing at the NSW titles last year. The event is expected for August and is open for all FNC surfers.Photo Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW.
Sport

350 surfers expected to compete in NSW junior titles

Mitchell Craig
1st May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEEP talent pool of Far North Coast surfers are expected to enter the NSW juniors titles at Coffs Harbour in August.

The event is now open to all surfers after the eight regional qualifiers were cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 350 surfers are expected to compete with FNC among the stronger regions.

“We’ve made it open to everyone and it caters to all the surfers who would have went to the regional qualifiers,” event organiser Ethan Smith said.

“We expect a similar group, but it might open the door for a few extras to come out of the woodwork.

“Far North Coast is one of the most hotly contested regions with a deep talent pool.

“They always have a solid team and a lot of them have represented New South Wales at the Australian titles.”

The event will likely be the first competition back for most FNC surfers after the annual Skullcandy Oz Grom open at Lennox Head was cancelled.

The six-day event was slated to run from July 7-12 and would have comprised of a World Surf League sanctioned Pro Junior Qualifying Series event as well as an elite competition for promising grommets in the 12, 14 and 16-year age divisions.

“It brings in surfers from around the world and it’s such a shame we can’t have it this year,” Smith said.

“The kids love it and it has massive economic benefits to Lennox Head.”

The Australian Junior Surfing Titles are scheduled to take place Queensland at the end of the year.

ethan smith skullcandy oz grom open surfing nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire crews investigate reports of smoke in Lismore

        premium_icon Fire crews investigate reports of smoke in Lismore

        News TWO separate fire trucks are attending callouts this afternoon, after multiple reports of smoke in the Lismore area.

        Severe storm warning, expect large hail, damaging winds

        Severe storm warning, expect large hail, damaging winds

        News Storm could hit Lismore, Tenterfield, Casino, Kyogle, Evans Head

        Medicinal cannabis clinic opens in Byron

        premium_icon Medicinal cannabis clinic opens in Byron

        Health This GP clinic can now prescribe medicinal cannabis

        Best cake ever to smash lockdown effects

        premium_icon Best cake ever to smash lockdown effects

        News THIS pinata style cake you crack open will bring out the child in all of us.