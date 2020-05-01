350 surfers expected to compete in NSW junior titles

Lennox Head surfer Ocea Curtis competing at the NSW titles last year. The event is expected for August and is open for all FNC surfers.Photo Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW.

A DEEP talent pool of Far North Coast surfers are expected to enter the NSW juniors titles at Coffs Harbour in August.

The event is now open to all surfers after the eight regional qualifiers were cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 350 surfers are expected to compete with FNC among the stronger regions.

“We’ve made it open to everyone and it caters to all the surfers who would have went to the regional qualifiers,” event organiser Ethan Smith said.

“We expect a similar group, but it might open the door for a few extras to come out of the woodwork.

“Far North Coast is one of the most hotly contested regions with a deep talent pool.

“They always have a solid team and a lot of them have represented New South Wales at the Australian titles.”

The event will likely be the first competition back for most FNC surfers after the annual Skullcandy Oz Grom open at Lennox Head was cancelled.

The six-day event was slated to run from July 7-12 and would have comprised of a World Surf League sanctioned Pro Junior Qualifying Series event as well as an elite competition for promising grommets in the 12, 14 and 16-year age divisions.

“It brings in surfers from around the world and it’s such a shame we can’t have it this year,” Smith said.

“The kids love it and it has massive economic benefits to Lennox Head.”

The Australian Junior Surfing Titles are scheduled to take place Queensland at the end of the year.