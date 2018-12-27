350 lives lost on NSW roads this year

Richmond Police District Commander Toby Lindsay is urging motorists to be careful on the roads during the festive season.

Richmond Police District Commander Toby Lindsay is urging motorists to be careful on the roads during the festive season. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE are urging drivers to do the right thing as the states road toll rises to a staggering 350 this year.

The road toll during NSW Police Operation Safe Arrival alone, increased to three yesterday after a 52-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Tabulum. Police investigations surrounding the crash continue.

Operation Safe arrival began at 12.01am on Friday, December 21 and will continue until 11.59pm on Tuesday January 1, 2019. Double demerits are in place during the entire operation for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle-helmet offences.

Traffic & Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, said it was never easy to hear someone has lost their life, particularly on Christmas Day.

"I can't emphasise enough the importance of ensuring drivers take regular breaks,” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"We also want to remind drivers that officers can detect a variety of criminal offences from an initial traffic stop so don't think you are above the law by driving around with illegal weapons or drugs.”

Police have detected a variety of criminal offences, other than traffic matters, during Operation Safe Arrival, including a man being charged after police allegedly located two replica firearms in a car that was stopped at a random breath test site near Tweed Heads today.

Northern Borders Highway Patrol senior sergeant Chad George said there had been 347 deaths across the state's roads this year before Operation Safe Arrival commenced.

"One is too many,” Snr Sgt George said.

"Our message is clear: slow down, wear your seatbelt, don't drink or take drugs and drive, don't use your phone, plan your trip and get where you are going safely.”

Richmond Police District Commander Superintendent Toby Lindsay said during the 2017/2018 Operation Safe Arrival period, 11 lives were lost in crashes on Northern NSW roads.

"Over the last couple of months police have ramped up their efforts to reduce that road toll, we are asking the motorist to help us and don't become a statistic,” Sup Int Lindsay said.

Since Police Operation Safe Arrival started, Police have issued: