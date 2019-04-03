Menu
ACHIEVEMENT: Benny Muldoon has worked at House with no Steps for 35 years. Jasmine Burke
35 year milestone for House with no Steps employee

JASMINE BURKE
by
2nd Apr 2019 11:00 PM
IF YOU have ever dropped in for a coffee or cake at Summerland House Farm, you have probably met Benny Muldoon.

Benny's signature grin has become a trademark of the establishment and has been delighting customers for the past 35 years.

But the Lismore man is no ordinary employee.

He is one of the current longest serving participants of the disability provider House with no Steps, which is dedicated to helping people with a disability live a great life.

He first started when he was 18 years old picking fruit and chipping pineapples before working in the nursery.

In his time he's also worked as part of the garden crew and the packing shed.

It was 1998 when he started work in the tea room.

"I started on the farm when we had a small crop of pineapples, and I started chipping them,” Benny said.

"The restaurant has changed a lot in 35 years, it was a small little cafe when it started.”

He said his favourite thing was working with friends, and a variety of people.

"I like serving customers, meeting and greeting them and waiting on tables,” he said.

"If I wasn't working here I would probably be down town looking for something to do. I like it here with the working team and the supervisors.”

Benny said he had no plans to slow down when he eventually retires, and will keep busy doing his own thing.

"When I retire I think I might do love jobs off my own back like cleaning headstones in cemeteries - scrubbing them clean and making it nice and tidy for people to visit their loved ones,” he said.

