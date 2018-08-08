Menu
Dalwood Falls by Daniel Mabbott.
Community

35 stunning snaps by our Facebook friends

8th Aug 2018 2:00 PM

WE LOVE seeing your photos every week.

On Monday nights, on The Northern Star's Facebook page, we ask you to share your favourite photos.

We're always inundated with images which showcase the natural beauty of our region.

Anyone can get involved - just post your photo in the comments section of the Facebook post, and don't forget to click "like" to vote for your favourite image.

The photo with the most likes will be chosen as our cover image for the week.

We'd also love for you to post a caption with your photo - where was it taken? Give us a bit of a description.

Thanks again for all your beautiful images.

To see more of your submitted photos, click here.

