35 PHOTOS: How to have a virtual Beef Week

When cows (and ashtrays) were in pubs during Beef Week. Date unknown..

NORMALLY at this time of year, the streets of Casino would be filled with thousands of locals and visitors for the annual Beef Week Festival.

From the free Breakfast with the Butchers to the rodeo and races.

This month there is no new Beef Week Queen or Mr Beef and the CBD won’t be transformed into a giant cattle ring.

COVID-19 has seen the cancellation of major events across Australia and the lack of the celebration of all things beef is being felt by the community.

The Beef Week organising committee said that Richmond Valley had experienced dark times over the last few years.

“We have battled droughts, fires and floods which never affected the community’s involvement at Casino Beef Week. To postpone this month’s Casino Beef Week due to a virus is unthinkable, but it had to be done,” the spokeswoman said.

Casino Beef Week Committee president Frank McKey said he understand the sadness and disappointment the community feels.

“We are guided by the Australian Government’s health order on events. On June 14 the health order will be revised and the Casino Beef Week Committee will be able to make a decision on the 2020 festival,” Mr McKey said.

With the event rescheduled for September, it can only go ahead if the government relaxes restrictions on large gatherings.

The Casino Beef Week Committee asks everyone to flood our social media with their memories of past Beef Weeks, whether they are photos, videos, stories or thoughts. Use the hashtag #CasinoBeefWeek2020.